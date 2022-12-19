Burma Myanmar Military Air Base in Yangon Attacked by Resistance for Second Time

Myanmar junta aircraft seen last week at Meiktila Air Base, Mandalay Region on the 75th anniversary of Myanmar Air Force Day. Photo/ Junta website

A Myanmar junta air base in Yangon was attacked by resistance forces for the second time on Saturday night.

Three improvised rockets were used to attack the regime air base in Yangon’s Hmawbi Township. One of the rockets hit its target, while two others exploded on the air field’s perimeter fence. Hmawbi People’s Defense Force (PDF) and allied resistance groups claimed responsibility for the attack.

Damage and casualties are still unknown, and The Irrawaddy was unable to confirm the attack independently.

Hmawbi PDF said it planned to carry out more attacks targeting regime bases. The group urged people to avoid junta forces and regime-controlled offices and bases.

Since last year’s coup, the military regime has escalated its airstrikes against PDFs, ethnic armed organizations and civilian targets such as villages and towns. Indiscriminate airstrikes have killed hundreds of civilians and destroyed property across the country.

Lacking anti-aircraft missiles, PDFs have targeted junta air bases in Yangon, Mandalay and Magwe regions instead.

On February 18, the People’s Force-Yangon resistance group reportedly used remote-controlled bombs to attack the air base in Hmawbi, placing the bombs on the wings of two Russian-made YAK-130 jets.

Following the attack, regime forces arrested and interrogated some Myanmar Air Force officers and relatives of personnel serving at Hmawbi, according to media reports.

Three junta jet fighters were destroyed and at least eight troops killed in mid-November when the Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen National Union, and allied resistance groups used three improvised rockets to attack Magwe Air Base in Magwe Region, the KNU told The Irrawaddy.

After the attack, junta troops deployed in Magwe Town, tightening security and checking members of the public.

Magwe Air Base was also attacked in April and August 2021, when an ammunition store was damaged.

Meiktila Air Base in Mandalay Region was attacked by resistance forces in April last year. At the same time, explosions were reported at a military logistics unit and at an immigration office and vehicle registration office.