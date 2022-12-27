Burma Myanmar Junta's Worst Massacres of 2022

Mon Taing Pin detainees later killed by junta troops. / Supplied

Myanmar’s regime has stepped up atrocities during 2022, including arbitrary killings and the torturing of civilians, burning people alive and using civilians as human shields.

Arson attacks, the looting of homes, shelling and airstrikes on residential areas and sexual violence have also increased this year.

By December 23, an estimated 2,641 people were killed by the junta while 16,592 people, including elected leaders, have been detained since the coup last year.

The Irrawaddy has listed 10 of the worst junta massacres committed during 2022.

Fourteen killed in Khin-U

Eleven resistance fighters and three civilians were shot dead by junta forces during a raid on Thein Taw village in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region, on March 10.

Eleven members of village defense forces were seized during a shootout with junta forces and executed.

Three Kyun Lel villagers who had been abducted were also killed.

Massacre of 29 villagers in Ye-U

A total of 29 detainees were killed by junta forces on May 11 during a raid on Mon Taing Pin village in Ye-U Township, Sagaing Region.

Nearly 200 junta troops raided the village and arrested around 100 villagers who had been trapped at the village monastery on May 10.

The next day junta forces released female villagers, children and some men over 60.

But 29 villagers were split into groups, killed and their bodies burned by soldiers before they left.

During the junta raid two resistance fighters were killed while preparing explosives outside the village.

Ten civilians killed in Kantbalu airstrike

At least 10 civilian detainees, mostly Muslims, were killed by junta troops during a raid on Kyi Su village in Kantbalu Township, Sagaing Region, on July 18.

Junta soldiers dropped by the two helicopters raided the village while two MI-35 helicopters attacked the village which is home to 5,000 mostly Muslim villagers.

Around 312 out of over 870 houses were burned down by junta forces. On November 22, regime forces raided the village again and burned about 600 houses, including a mosque, after troops and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members looted homes.

17 civilians killed in Yinmabin air raid

At least 17 civilians, including senior citizens and a child, were killed in Yinmabin Township, Sagaing Region, on August 11 in a junta air raid on Yin Paung Taing village.

Around 60 junta troops, airlifted by helicopter, raided the village after three Russian-made MI-35 helicopters attacked a crowd in the village with machine guns and missiles. The villagers were reportedly preparing a meal for resistance fighters from Chin State.

Junta forces occupied the village for three days until August 14 after airlifting in around 90 reinforcements.

Residents found 17 bodies, including the remains of six burned people, after the regime forces left the village.

13 killed at Depayin school

Thirteen people dead, including seven children, were killed in Depayin Township, Sagaing Region, on September 16 in junta airstrikes and a raid by foot soldiers on a Let Yat Kone village school where around 200 pupils were studying.

After claiming that resistance fighters were at the school, two MI-35 helicopters bombarded the school while troops airlifted by helicopters raided the village.

Some of the victims were shot dead by ground troops.

75 killed at Hpakant concert

A total of 75 people, including well-known Kachin musicians and Kachin Independence Army (KIA) personnel, were killed in Hpakant Township, Kachin State, on October 23 when three junta fighters bombed an outdoor concert at A’Nang Pa village.

The concert was marking the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Kachin Independence Organization, the KIA’s political wing.

Around 60 people were injured in the attack that was widely condemned as a war crime.

The junta denied civilians, including musicians, were killed and claimed the KIA’s 9 Brigade headquarters was targeted.

14 displaced civilians killed in Kantbalu

At least 14 displaced civilians were killed and their bodies burned by junta forces in Kantbalu Township, Sagaing Region, on November 5.

On November 3 about 60 junta troops stationed at Koetaungboet village raided forests and seized 18 civilians from Zeekanar and Shaw Phu Kone villages sheltering after fleeing previous junta raids.

The regime forces released four villagers and killed the others.

Nine killed in Ponnagyun

At least nine people, including senior citizens, were shot dead during a junta raid on Sin Ein Gyi village in Ponnagyun Township, Rakhine State, on November 10.

The day before a junta truck hit an Arakan Army landmine near the village.

Junta troops killed villagers and torched at least 10 houses. The oldest victim was 92.

Eleven die in Maungdaw shelling

The regime base in Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State, shelled a crowd attending a child’s naming ceremony in Jitchaung village on November 16, although no fighting had occurred in the area.

Eleven civilians, including children aged six and eight, were killed. More than 20 others were seriously injured.

Earlier four men were killed and two injured in shelling by Battalion 539 at nearby Chaungto village in Kyauktaw Township.

Eight killed in Indaw

Eight detainees, including three senior citizens, were killed by junta forces in Indaw Township, Sagaing Region, in late November.

The victims from the Nat Mahoke Gyi village were detained by Infantry Battalion 301 during a raid on November 28.

Residents on December 5 found eight bodies buried near Kann Ni village.

Two detainees were tied and beheaded and the others were beaten to death.