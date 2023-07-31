A female villager has been killed and another two injured by indiscriminate Myanmar regime shelling in Kutkai Township, northern Shan State.

Shelling hit three houses in Loi Kon village on Saturday night, according to a volunteer group.

“A 60-year-old woman died on the spot. Her daughter and 16-year-old granddaughter sustained injuries,” a group representative said.

The injured were taken to Kutkai Hospital by a township volunteer group.

A villager said there was no reported fighting in the area at the time of the bombardment but junta troops have been frequently shelling villages in the area.

Two villagers were killed by shelling in Hseng Hkwang village, Muse Township, on July 25.

On July 18, a 15-year-old died on the spot and three villagers, including a nine-year-old boy, were wounded in Zee Da Ban village during clashes between junta forces and the TNLA, according to Kutkai volunteers.

Clashes have continued between junta troops and the TNLA since Saturday near Nam Kat village tract in Muse Township.

Meanwhile, thousands of villagers were displaced amid fighting between the junta and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) in nearby Muse Township.

A Nam Kat villager said around 1,800 residents from three villages had fled their homes amid bombardments since Saturday.

“Most of the residents are taking refuge at monasteries in their villages and they are trapped amid the fighting,” a villager said.

A monk from Nam Kat village said at least 200 villagers have been taking refuge in the monastery since fighting broke out in the area.

Nam Kat village tract consists of Nam Kat, Mant Kan Loi and Pan Hoke villages with around 400 households.

Meanwhile, tension is high as over 100 junta troops are reportedly stationed at Mant Kan Loi village.

“Fighting will continue as long as junta troops remain in our village. We have nowhere to go,” a Nam Kat villager said.

Fighting has been escalated near Hseng Hkwang village in Muse since July 23, leaving at least three junta soldiers dead, according to the TNLA.