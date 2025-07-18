Myanmar’s military regime is sacrificing the lives of conscripts in offensives to claw back territory lost to resistance groups, defectors say.

Defectors said all conscripts are being sent to the frontlines in any junta operation, and some have been shot dead by officers at the rear for retreating without authorization.

The regime activated the Conscription Law in February 2024, compelling all men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 to serve in the military for two years. Abductions and other kinds of forced conscription are getting more common as the regime gets more desperate for troops.

“All conscripts are forced to take frontline position,” said Nay Lin Aung, a conscript who defected to the ethnic Arakan Army (AA) during fighting on the border between Rakhine State and Magwe Region. “One of my conscripted friends was shot in the head by the officer as he retreated from frontline fighting.”

The account comes from an interview video released by the AA on Tuesday.

Nay Lin Aung says was abducted by a press gang while on his way home from work in Mandalay in November 2024. He was forced to undergo conscription training as part of Batch 7 at a camp in Hopong, southern Shan State, for around two months.

After completing several weeks of upgrade training alongside other battalions, he was deployed to Padan town in Ngape Township, Magwe Region, under the pretext of a “road security” mission. In reality, they were sent to a strategic hilltop base at Nat Yay Kan, whose frontline positions were under attack by the AA and allied resistance forces.

“Many conscripts tried to defect at the frontline, but some were recaptured by the regime,” he recalled. “Two of my fellow conscripts were tied to a tree—within the sniper sights of the AA—as punishment for trying to escape.”

He said he also witnessed four conscript shooting themselves in the legs in a bid to be taken to the rear or hospital. Instead, they were locked in wooden stocks by junta officers at the Nat Yay Kan hilltop base without being given any treatment.

“Our conscripts are being used as cannon fodder on the frontlines,” he added. “That is why along with fellow six conscripts fled and defected to the AA.”

Aung Thet Tun, another conscript who was abducted by a press gang from the street in Yangon’s Hlaing Township last September, shared a similar story.

He too attended military training for conscription batch 6 at Hopong, followed by an upgrade course in Mandalay before being sent to Padan, where the AA and allies were attacking regime bases.

In the video interview, he said he was lucky to survive when many comrades including the deputy commander of their Infantry Battalion 79, were killed in the fighting.

“We were deployed in the frontline, the closest to the enemy,” he said. “The captain warned he would shoot us dead if we retreated. That’s why we fled for the first time.”

He and another fellow conscript fled from the frontline but were recaptured and were locked up in the cells for two months before being sent to the frontline again. Later, he and another fellow conscript managed to defect to the AA.

The AA is a member of the Brotherhood Alliance that launched anti-regime Operation 1027. It has now seized 14 out of Rakhine State’s 17 townships as well as Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State and is expanding operations to neighboring Magwe, Bago, and Ayeyarwady Regions.

The regime also used conscripts to defend a police position in Pale Township, Sagaing Region. During a battle in June, resistance groups arrested Nay Htet Lin, 15, a child conscript.

In the video interview published by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Nay Htet Lin said he was a street vendor selling barbecue in Yangon when he was abducted for military service. He attended a training camp in Magwe region for five months before being assigned to Battalion 252 based in Magwe Region’s Pakokku Township.

After a two-week upgrade course, his unit was airlifted by three helicopters to a village in Pale as reinforcement defending Kan Dauk police station.

He was arrested by the PLA with four other soldiers when they were left behind by retreating regime forces.

“They retreated but left me behind because I was asleep,” he said. “The PLA troops take care of me.”

Another conscript, Soe Tar, was among those arrested at Kan Dauk police station.

He was abducted by a press gang at a highway bus terminal in Yangon and was injured in the chest during the fighting in Pale.

On Thursday, the PLA announced that it had released four detainees including Nay Htet Lin, but that Soe Tar died of his injuries.

Conscripts are also being used as cannon fodder during Operation Aung Zeya, which aims to retake control of the vital Asia Highway section between Kawkareik and Myawaddy townships in Karen State.

“They ordered us on an impossible mission,” conscript Aung Naing Lay recounts in a video released by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA). “All conscripts are forced to take frontline positions without enough ammunition while the officers take positions at the rear. They torture conscripts. We were threatened that we would be shot dead if we retreated.”

Large numbers of conscripts were reportedly sacrificed in the junta’s recent battles to reclaim Nawnghkio in northern Shan State and Mobye in southern Shan State.

The regime has conducted up to 15 rounds of military training for conscripts, with each batch consisting of around 5,000 newly recruited individuals. In early July, Defense Minister Maung Maung Aye said 11 batches had completed their training.