Burma Myanmar Junta Troops Slaughter Nine Villagers in Sagaing Killing Spree

Members of local resistance forces conduct military training in Kawlin Township, Sagaing Region. / Kawlin People Defense Force

Junta troops killed at least nine villagers during raids in Kawlin Township, Sagaing Region, between May 26 and June 4, according to local sources.

They also detained at least 18 villagers during the attacks, which targeted a dozen villages in the east of the township.

The Kawlin People Defense Force (PDF) said they found the bodies of seven detainees near Ngar Gyi Aing village on Wednesday.

“Six of the victims were from Moke Wa village while the other was from Hpan Khar Kone,” a spokesman for the group said.

Another seven villagers used as human shields by junta troops were released on June 3. However, four other detainees are still missing and presumed dead, according to the spokesman.

“The four missing people are from Bant Pway Kone and Chat Kone villages. We haven’t found their bodies yet,” he added.

Clashes between junta troops and local resistance forces broke out on June 2, killing at least three resistance members.

Two days later, a prolonged battle erupted when People Defense Force Battalion-1 attacked junta forces near Onh Pin Kone and Taung Ba Lu villages, where clashes lasted from 9am to 6pm on Sunday, according to sources.

A junta warplane dropped bombs on Chaung Kwayt and Inn Pin Thar villages on Sunday evening. There were no civilian casualties reported as many residents near the battle zone had fled their homes in advance.

A Kawlin PDF Facebook post announced that at least two junta soldiers were killed and 13 wounded during the clashes on June 4.

Another source said junta troops suffered heavy casualties and the number of troops had decreased significantly by the time they retreated to their base in Koe Taung Boet village in neighboring Kantbalu township on Monday.

Junta troops also killed a man from Nyaung Kone village during their raid on Kyauk Tan village on May 28.

“They cut off his hand before killing him because he had a tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi on his arm,” said the PDF spokesman.

Five days later, a man from In Pin Hla village was killed when regime soldiers attacked Kyuak Pyin Thar village tract on June 3, according to sources.

“Aung Nay Linn, 24 was killed and 11 villagers were arrested by junta troops on Saturday,” said a local resident. Eleven detainees from Kyauk Pyin Thar were released later the same day, according to local sources.

Junta troops raided Moke Wa, Kyauk Pyin Thar, Khan Thar, Ka Nyoet Inn, Bant Pway Kone, Chat Kone, Kyauk Tan, Sin Kone, Ohn Pin Kone and Hpan Khar Kone villages in east Kawlin between May 26 and June 4.