Burma Myanmar Junta Troops Raid Magwe, Kill Three Civilians

Moekwel village on Yay Lel Kyun was torched by junta troops. / Yay Lel Kyun Information

Myanmar junta troops have killed displaced people in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region, and burned shelters, according to residents.

Troops have been raiding villages in Yay Lel Kyun, an island at the confluence of the Ayeyarwady and Chindwin rivers. They allegedly tortured and killed a resident who tried to put out a fire in Maegone village following an arson attack on Monday.

“Junta troops came from Yesagyo and stayed overnight in Mipuya village. They torched Maegone village and a man who tried to put out the fire was shot dead,” said a resident.

On Sunday morning, troops raided a camp where more than 100 displaced villagers were hiding. A civilian and resistance fighter were killed.

“Villagers were trapped in the forest. One was killed by a stray bullet and another was deliberately shot dead,” said a member of Yesagyo People’s Defense Force (PDF).

Junta troops drowned a displaced villager during their raid on Yayyar village on Sunday. And a 38-year-old woman was killed by junta shelling on May 26 in Mipuya village.

Around 200 troops have been raiding villages on Yay Lel Kyun since May 26. Some of the troops are from Light Infantry Battalion 256, according to Yesagyo PDF.

More than 20 civilians have been seized as human shields, said the PDF.

Yay Lel Kyun has around 50 villages of which more than 20 have been attacked. Some villages were entirely burned. Junta troops also looted valuables and destroyed vehicles and boats.

More than 21,000 villagers have been displaced by junta raids, according to Yesagyo Information.

“Some villages were entirely torched. As they are raiding around the island, more residents are fleeing and need food,” said a resident.

The island raids continue.