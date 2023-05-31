Burma Myanmar Junta Troops Raid Kachin Jade Mines

A jade mine in Hpakant, Kachin State.

Junta troops have raided mining companies at Myanmar’s jade hub in Hpakant, Kachin State, according to residents.

Triple One Co, Kyaw Naing and Brothers Co between Hmaw Wan Gyi and Hmaw Maung Layan villages were raided on May 27 by troops firing shots. They detained around 50 jade prospectors and employees.

Junta troops also raided Kachin National Development and Progress Co Ltd (KNDPC) and Naymin Gabar Co in Lone Khin village on Monday and occupied the sites until Tuesday.

“More than 50 prospectors and employees of Kyaw Naing and Brothers Co are still in detention,” a resident told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday.

The troops were from the 77th Light Infantry Division, said residents.

Each company has approximately 120 employees. Troops also reportedly seized machinery.

“We don’t know the details as employees are not allowed to leave. The raids are a way of summoning the mine owners. I guess they want to extort money. KNDPC is owned by the owner of Mingalar Hospital in Mandalay,” said a resident on Tuesday.

The regime imposed a ban on all jade mining in Kachin State last year.

Myanma Gems Enterprise, which is controlled by the junta’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation, banned jade mining in Lone Khin, Hpakant, Maw Lu and Maw Han supposedly to preserve precious resources for future generations, to protect the environment and miners’ safety.

It was widely believed the ban targeted the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of the most powerful ethnic armed organizations in Myanmar, which has been fighting the regime since the 2021 coup. Jade is the major source of income for the KIA.

Despite the ban, mines continue to operate while sharing profits between the KIA and Myanmar’s military.

A Hpakant jade and gems merchant said: “All the jade mines are controlled by the KIA and the firms have to share profits with it. The mines are guarded by the KIA. Perhaps the raids were to arrest KIA members.”

Numerous detentions have been reported in the jade hub since the 2021 coup.