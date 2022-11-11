Burma Myanmar Junta Troops Kill Eleven Civilians in Rakhine State

Daw Ma Khin Thein, 92, who was killed inside her house by junta troops. / Supplied

Myanmar junta troops have allegedly killed 11 villagers in Ponnagyun Township, Rakhine State, over two days this week, according to villagers.

Troops raided Sin Ein Gyi village, which is about 5km west of Ponnagyun town, on Thursday evening and opened fire. They killed a woman in her 90s.

On Wednesday a junta truck was hit by an Arakan Army (AA) landmine between Paday Thar and Sin Ein Gyi villages. Junta forces responded with shelling and airstrikes, according to residents.

“We sheltered in the monastery while others stayed at home. Some who stayed were killed and at least 10 houses were burned down,” said a resident.

Maung Maung Thein, 41, Maung San Hla, 38, U Khin Maung, 55, U Zan, 65, Daw May Nu, 50, Daw Ma Khin Thein, 92, a 60-year-old traditional medical practitioner from Rathedaung and U Hmae Ni, 56, were among those killed.

“We have fled so we don’t know about any fighting between the regime troops and Arakan Army. No one dares to go back to the village,” said a 32-year-old Sin Ein Gyi villager.

Residents said the AA troops had helped retrieve the bodies and performed cremations.

“Junta troops rushed into the village and killed people without any reason. It is inhumane,” said a victim’s relative.

Light Infantry Battalion 550 troops on Friday shelled Depar Yone village in the township, killing U Aye Soe Thein, 41, and U Kyar Chay, 60.

Residents said they were farmers killed on their land. They said there had been no clashes near the village before junta troops fired four shells.

Around half the villagers have now left their homes and abandoned their livestock.