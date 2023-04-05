Burma Myanmar Junta Troops Kill Disabled Man, Elderly Villager in Sagaing Arson Attacks

Houses torched by regime troops in Inn Lel Gyi village. / Innlelgyi Family Facebook

Regime troops killed two civilians and torched more than 200 houses in four days of raids in southern Kantbalu Township, Sagaing Region, the resistance stronghold in Myanmar’s northwest.

The burned body of U Htay Maung, a 70-year-old resident of Inn Lel Gyi village, was found with his hands tied behind his back on Wednesday morning, according to local residents.

“Two people from our village were killed by regime troops. We found their bodies after the troops left our village this morning,” a resident from Inn Lel Gyi village said.

The body of another man in his 30s was found with fatal gunshot wounds in his house, according to local residents.

“The deceased was a deaf-mute who also has a mental disorder. We found his lifeless body on his bed. I think he ran inside his house after he was shot as we saw a blood trail leading to his bed,” he said.

Regime troops set houses alight in Myaung Paung Yin, Nyan Inn, and Inn Lel Gyi villages before heading to Ngar Toet , a pro-regime village.

“They burned down our village on Monday and Tuesday. At least 150 houses were destroyed. They torched two other villages before they came to ours,” he said.

Another 80 houses were destroyed in Myaung Paung Yin and Nyan Inn villages.

The junta troops were accompanied by pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia during the four days of raids, witnesses said.

“We saw Pyu Saw Htee carrying single-shot firearms with the regime troops. They also stole seven cows from Nyaung Pin Ywar Ma village and took them to a Pyu Saw Htee village,” a witness said.

Inn Lel Gyi village, which has around 1,000 households, was previously torched by regime troops in October. More than 130 houses were destroyed in that arson attack.

Junta forces have torched an estimated 60,459 houses across the country since the 2021 military coup, Data for Myanmar reported in March.

Sagaing region has suffered the most with 47,778 houses burned, followed by Magwe Region (9,019 houses) and Chin State (1,485).