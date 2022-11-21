Burma Myanmar Junta Troops Kill 2 Civilians Riding Motorbikes

An anti-regime protest held in Launglon on November 20. / Supplied

A 14-year-old boy and a man, 20, were killed and two others injured when junta troops shot them as they rode their motorcycles in Launglon Township, Tanintharyi Region on Sunday, according to residents.

Regime soldiers at a checkpoint near the Launglon public hospital first opened fire at a man and a boy commuting on their motorbike from Thabya village, killing Ko Kyaw Lwin Oo, aged 20.

They also fired at another motorcycle being ridden by Aung Wai Yan, 14, who was carrying his younger sister, residents said. The shots killed Aung Wai Yan and seriously injured his sister, Yoon Pyae Thazin, 12, who is reportedly still alive and receiving treatment at the hospital, locals said.

“The young boy who didn’t get shot was badly beaten and detained by the soldiers. I don’t know why they shot those youngsters,” said a resident.

The local Democracy Movement Strike Committee (Dawei District) said regime troops opened fire on the motorcycles, one of which was being ridden by children, without reason. It said the brother and sister were shot as soldiers attempted to arrest the two riders on the other bike.

The people of Launglon in Dawei district have organized frequent flash mob protests against the military dictatorship. Meanwhile armed resistance has emerged in the shape of the Launglon People’s Defence Force (LPDF).

Junta forces have responded with a crackdown including arbitrary arrests.

On Friday, two trucks of regime troops swooped to arrest Khin Lay Nwe, 26, a beauty salon owner from Launglon town’s ward No. 8.

Earlier in the day, a group of young protesters had tried to erect an anti-regime banner in front of a public school in the town. Regime troops responded by firing into the crowd, but all the protesters managed to escape, according to local reports.

Khin Lay New’s arrest later in the day came as a shock to her family, as she is not known as a protester and is reportedly not on the junta authorities’ wanted list.