The Myanmar junta-controlled Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) on Monday ordered companies to provide bank account details and additional information on their directors, in what it said was a bid to prevent money laundering and financing of “terrorism”.

DICA’s announcement, signed by Director General U Than Zin Lwin, unveiled new instructions requiring companies to provide details of their bank accounts, a recommendation letter approving their office location from the township police, and company directors’ addresses.

Directors who are foreigners must be in compliance with the Registration of Foreigners Rules 1948, it said.

A DICA employee said the new rules were being introduced as additions to the Myanmar Companies Law 2017. “A lot of people aren’t aware of this process and frequently ask about it.”

He confirmed that the agency’s aim was to block funding for terrorism and prevent money laundering.

After the February 2021 military coup, numerous anti-regime resistance groups emerged, including the People’s Defense Force (PDF), which later became the armed wing of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG). These groups were formed and armed with funding from supporters both inside the country and abroad, and most still rely on public contributions to sustain their operations and continue resisting military rule.

The junta labeled the NUG, its parliamentary committee and the PDF as “terrorists” in May 2021.

It has also designated as terrorist groups the Brotherhood Alliance—which comprises the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Arakan Army—as well as the Karen National Union.

DICA instructed company executives to inform it by email of any change to their shareholding structure, and asked company directors to provide copies of their national registration cards or passports.

It said company registration officers will be conducting frequent inspections to ensure compliance with the Myanmar Companies Law 2017.

“There are some people who use other people’s names to establish companies,” said a businessman from Yangon, adding that this makes it difficult for authorities to take action when such companies do something unlawful.

He speculated that the DICA would decide whether to conduct inspections based on the newly submitted information.

Another Yangon businessman voiced concern that, in light of the tighter rules, his assets could be seized if the agency decided it had reason to be suspicious.

Last month, a businessman close to the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry said the federation and its 83 affiliated associations had been instructed by the Ministry of Commerce to provide biographical and professional information, including political details, on their executives by Aug. 15.