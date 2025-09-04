The junta has assigned a senior commander from the Southeastern Command to personally oversee its renewed offensive along the Asian Highway.

The 90-day campaign launched in early August to reclaim the Kawkareik-Myawaddy road remains stalled near the outskirts of Kawkareik town.

Locals said the SC deputy commander has recently arrived at the frontline. “We’ve heard they’re preparing for a more aggressive push,” one said.

He has been identified as Colonel Banyar Win, previously the commandant of No. 4 Advanced Military Training School, who replaced Brigadier General Zaw Min Aung as SC deputy commander when Zaw Min Aung was suspended for corruption.

Former Myanmar army captain Zin Yaw, who defected after the 2021 coup, confirmed that Col. Banyar Win arrived at No. 12 Military Operations Command in Kawkareik on Aug. 31 and has begun coordinating operations.

“They’ve brought rocket launchers and missile trucks,” he told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday. “A military meeting lasted until midnight on Monday. We’ve learned that the assault began today.”

The colonel arrived amid urgent repairs to a strategic bridge on the key supply route between Kawkareik and Myawaddy.

On Monday, a drone strike by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and People’s Defense Force (PDF) targeting the bridge repair team killed one worker and wounded eight others, according to the junta.

A source close to the KNLA confirmed that junta troops are urgently repairing the bridge.

“The bridge is critical for transporting weapons and vehicles,” he said. “They’ve put more workers and heavy machinery in, including four or five cranes.”

Resistance sources report that the junta has deployed over 1,000 ground troops supported by tanks, armored vehicles, multiple rocket launchers, and engineering units. Aerial support includes surveillance drones and airstrikes.

Fighting has intensified along both the old Kawkareik road and the highway, the source said.

“There were clashes last night between the resistance side and the Myawaddy-based Infantry Battalion 275 as junta troops went out of the town for operations,” he told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday. “We heard heavy artillery and missiles.”

Locals estimate that between 700 and 1,000 junta troops have gathered at Infantry Battalion 275, including personnel who had previously fled clashes near the Thai border. The regime has deployed another 300 or so camouflaged troops near the town.

“We heard artillery all day yesterday and shelling since 6 a.m. today,” a Myawaddy resident said Wednesday. “Clashes are ongoing in Meikanel, Kwinkalay, and Hteemuhta villages.”

In preparing for the assault, the junta closed Myanmar-Thai Friendship Bridge No. 2, the main crossing for border trade between the two countries.

The Kawkareik–Myawaddy road has been under resistance control since December 2023, despite a major offensive led by junta No. 2 Soe Win in April 2024.

Myawaddy town is ambitiously listed for the first phase of the junta’s planned nationwide election scheduled for Dec. 28, and the current offensive is part of a campaign to secure the area before the polls.

But the junta has suffered repeated setbacks and continues to face fierce counterattacks.