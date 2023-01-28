Burma Myanmar Junta Shelling Kills Sagaing Child

The regime's shelling of Kyaut Htone Gyi village in Katha Township, Sagaing Region.

A 12-year-old girl was killed and her brother injured in Myanmar regime shelling in Katha Township, Sagaing Region, on Thursday.

A junta base at Aung Myay Tharsi monastery opened fire on adjacent Kyaut Htone Gyi village although no clashes had been reported in the area.

The girl was killed instantly by a shell and her 13-year-old brother was injured in the hand and leg.

Angella of the Moe Tar People’s Defense Force told The Irrawaddy: “The junta targets civilians. Ground troops seize civilians as human shields and there is frequent shelling.”

She urged civilians to avoid regime forces where possible.

In late October, a 12-year-old girl in Katha Township was killed by regime artillery while another child was seriously injured.

Clashes have broken out around Moe Tar in Katha Township, according to resistance groups.

Regime troops reportedly torched Nan Sam village houses on Saturday morning after fighting with resistance groups.

“There were clashes for two days and 15 Nan Sam houses were burned,” Angella told The Irrawaddy.

Nam Sam had more than 200 houses and all the villagers have fled.

Katha Township borders Kachin State, where the Kachin Independence Army and its resistance allies are fighting the junta.