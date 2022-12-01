Burma Myanmar Junta Sentences Seven Students to Death

The seven university students sentenced to death on November 30. / Dagon University Students' Union

Myanmar’s junta on Wednesday handed down death sentences to seven Dagon University students in Yangon who took part in anti-regime protests.

Dagon University Students’ Union confirmed that Ko Khant Zin Win, Ko Thura Maung Maung, Ko Zaw Lin Naing, Ko Thiha Htet Zaw, Ko Hein Htet, Ko Thet Paing Oo and Ko Khant Linn Maung Maung were sentenced in closed trials by a military tribunal.

The seven were arrested in April for alleged involvement in the shooting of Global Treasure Bank branch manager Saw Moe Win, a former military officer.

Ko Nan Lin from the University Students’ Union Alumni Force condemned the sentences as unjust.

“We are deeply worried for our seven comrades,” he said, given the junta hanged four pro-democracy activists, ignoring international appeals and public objections.

The regime, which has killed more than 2,500 people since the February 2021 coup, has used the death penalty to intimidate opponents as it struggles to control the country.

It carried out the country’s first execution in nearly four decades in July by hanging veteran activist Ko Jimmy, Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw, former National League for Democracy lawmaker Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw and activists Ko Hla Myo Aung and Ko Aung Thura Zaw. It has since handed down more death penalties.

Around 100 dissidents, including students, professionals and medics, have been sentenced to death.