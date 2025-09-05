Myanmar’s military regime has regained control of a strategic outpost guarding the approach to Ordnance Factory No 24 (KaPaSa 24), some 16 kilometers southwest of Pauk town in Magwe Region, according to resistance sources.

The Pone Taung Alel Nat Htiek outpost is located near the border of Pauk and Htilin townships and was seized by resistance forces last year.

The outpost is considered the gateway to southern Yaw Region—an area comprising Gangaw, Htilin and Saw townships, and strategically important for both sides.

A frontline source said the regime is dispatching troops from the recaptured base to consolidate territorial control. Resistance forces were forced to retreat after being outnumbered and outgunned, he added.

The regime launched a fierce assault backed by airpower to recapture the outpost, underscoring its importance as the gateway to Yaw and its ordnance plant.

The factory produces aluminum materials for the manufacture of weapons at other production units.

Former Major Zin Yaw, who defected from the military after the 2021 coup, described the outpost as a crucial junction connecting Magwe’s Yaw region to Sagaing’s Pale and Yinmarbin townships, and even to Chin State. He said the military is likely to launch further offensives from the reclaimed position, while resistance forces may attempt to hold their ground, making it a critical battleground for both sides.

The push to retake the base began on Monday, when a column of 200 troops comprising reinforcements from KaPaSa 24 and a convoy of supply vehicles advanced from Yay Phyu village along the Pauk-Htilin road. The regime bombarded villages in western Pauk Township with airstrikes and drone attacks before sending in infantry troops backed by heavy artillery.

Between Sunday and Tuesday, junta Y-12 aircraft dropped about 120 bombs—including 300-pound explosives—on villages in the area. Locals fled the bombardment en masse, particularly in northwestern Pauk Township, though casualty figures remain unverified.

A local volunteer assisting displaced civilians described the attack:

“They didn’t just march in. First, they used drones for surveillance, then airstrikes, and finally ground troops. Villagers fled in fear of being bombed or captured. The situation remains unstable, and we haven’t been able to count the number of displaced people yet.”

After seizing the Alel Nat Htiek outpost, junta troops swept into eastern Htilin Township, displacing residents from at least six villages.

Meanwhile, a junta convoy of around 80 vehicles that left Pauk on August 24 reportedly reached KaPaSa 22 in Seikphyu Township, south of KaPaSa 24, on Wednesday. The convoy is reportedly transporting Pyu Saw Htee militia families, administrative staff, and teachers back to Pakokku through Nyaung-U.