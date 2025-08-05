Myanmar’s newly rebranded regime has reinstated the suspension of key privacy laws, once again giving authorities power to raid properties and arrest residents without a warrant or witnesses.

On Friday, the regime’s new governing body, the National Security and Peace Commission (NSPC), announced the resuspension of three provisions in the Law Protecting the Privacy and Security of Citizens on Friday.

The renewed suspension also removes the need for court approval to detain suspects for more than 24 hours while also permitting blanket surveillance of citizens.

Additionally, it gives authorities power to intercept private communications via mobile and internet providers and to seize and destroy private correspondence.

The move was widely seen as an attempt to quash dissent ahead of the junta’s planned December election, which has been condemned by western democracies and Myanmar resistance groups as a sham to entrench military rule.

Articles 5, 7 and 8 of the privacy law were suspended under the state of emergency imposed after the 2021 coup.

Although emergency rule was officially lifted last week by the military-dominated National Defense and Security Council (NDSC), junta boss Min Aung Hlaing—who chairs both the rebranded regime and the NDSC—promptly renewed the suspension in his capacity as acting president of Myanmar.

Legal experts have condemned the move as another blatant assault on basic rights.

“It is not just about the three articles,” said Ko Min Naung Khaing, a judge who joined the Civil Disobedience Movement after the coup. “The regime once declared it can restrict the fundamental rights of citizens as necessary during times of emergency. The regime has already violated human and citizenship rights as it pleases. And it has just officially suspended those three provisions to lend fake legitimacy to its rights violations.”

The Privacy Law was enacted under the National League for Democracy government in 2017 to put an end to decades of unchecked surveillance and warrantless raids on homes by military regimes seeking to suppress dissent.

“We understood that the purpose of the law was to protect the personal freedoms and security of the people,” said U Nay Phone Latt, spokesman of the parallel National Unity Government. “Before it, no one had any real protections. Phones were wiretapped, people were tailed, and citizens were detained for more than 24 hours. Homes and property were raided and seized at will.

“The three provisions suspended by Min Aung Hlaing primarily targeted those violations.”

A political observer said the privacy suspension extends beyond the 63 townships where the regime has declared martial law.

“The regime has announced elections will be held in 267 townships but skip 63 others,” he said. “Suspension of the three provisions allows it to arrest and detain citizens at will in those 63 townships while effectively extending the same powers to the 267 townships slated for elections,” he said.

The regime said the suspension will remain in effect for the duration of its time in power.

According to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the regime has imprisoned around 30,000 opponents, while more than 7,000 civilians have died at its hands.