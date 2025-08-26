The military regime has taken back control of the sprawling Phayaung Taung gold mine on the border of Madaya, Patheingyi, and Pyin Oo Lwin townships in Mandalay Region from the Mandalay People’s Defense Force (MDY-PDF).

Located around 22 km northeast of Mandalay City, Phayaung Taung fell to an attack by junta troops from Light Infantry Battalion 329 under No. 18 Military Operations Command supported by some 150 junta-aligned Pyu Saw Htee militias on Sunday.

Previously the two sides each controlled half of the area, but now the regime is in charge of all of it again, according to former captain Zin Yaw, who defected to the Civil Disobedience Movement.

“As of yesterday, the military has taken full control, particularly over factories operated by the [military-owned] Myanmar Economic Corporation. Their apparent objective is to expand the frontline toward the Sedawgyi Dam in Madaya,” he said.

Phayaung Taung is only 3 km from the China-backed Alpha cement factory, which was also seized by the MDY-PDF in August last year during the second phase of anti-regime Operation 1027.

Military-linked Telegram channels have circulated photos claiming full control of Phayaung Taung, but The Irrawaddy was unable to obtain a comment from the MDY-PDF.

A military analyst noted that resistance groups have been having a hard time resupplying their deployments in Phayaung Taung since the junta’s recent capture of a section of the Pyin Oo Lwin-Mogoke road between Doe Pin and Yadana Theingi Mine from the resistance-allied Ta’ang National Liberation Army.

Large numbers of junta troops have been advancing on rebel-controlled Mogoke, Singu, and Thabeikkyin in Mandalay Region from various directions since the regime’s recapture of northern Shan State’s Nawnghkio in mid-July, forcing the MDY-PDF on the defensive on multiple fronts.

“Ground attacks might not be a problem for the resistance side, but the regime has been using heavy air attacks,” Zin Yaw said. “A junta column advancing on Mogoke has reached Yadana Theingi Mine now, and the regime is attacking the border areas of Madaya and Patheingyi, so it’s fair to assume that clashes will continue in eastern Madaya.”

Over the past six months, the regime has launched large-scale offensives with fresh troops drafted under the Conscription Law to reclaim resistance-held areas in Mogoke, Singu, and Thabeikkyin, and is starting to gain the upper hand thanks to its firepower and human wave attacks.

Spanning 5,400 acres, the Phayaung Taung gold mine is a joint venture between state-owned No. 2 Mining Enterprise and Myanmar Golden Point Family Co. owned by Maung Ko, who was appointed Mandalay Region Chief Minister after the 2021 coup. It uses both cyanide and carbon-based extraction methods.

The MDY-PDF had seized up to 40 junta positions in eastern Madaya and Patheingyi, including the Phayaung Taung mine, an air defence base in Ingyin Myaing, and the Sedawgyi Dam base at the height of its success.

Airstrikes and artillery shelling reportedly continued in the eastern Madaya on Monday.