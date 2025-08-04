The chair of the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), Khin Yi, met with prominent hardline nationalists in Yangon on Friday, urging them to help the regime carry out its plan to hold a general election in December.

Khin Yi is one of a handful of people to have served in both the previous and current military regimes as well as the quasi-civilian government led by former General Thein Sein in the early 2010s. He played a key role in junta boss Min Aung Hlaing’s 2021 coup, organizing dozens of pro-military rallies in the months leading up to the takeover.

Also attending Friday’s meeting were USDP Yangon chapter chair Khin Maung Soe, who helped Khin Yi organize the pre-coup rallies, and other prominent ultranationalists including Khin Waing Kyi, a former Upper House lawmaker for the National Democratic Force party; Win Ko Ko Latt, a disciple of firebrand monk U Wirathu; and Myat Phone Moh, who expressed support for the assassins of U Ko Ni, a prominent lawyer and constitutional law expert gunned down at Yangon’s airport in 2017.

Khin Yi referred to the meeting as a “gathering of patriotic and nationalist friends who have known each other for a long time,” claiming that he met with them whenever he is in Yangon.

He urged those present “to cooperate where possible on the cause of nationalism.”

A retired brigadier general who graduated with the 17th intake of the Defense Services Academy, Khin Yi served as police chief during former dictator Than Shwe’s regime and as immigration minister under Thein Sein.

In 2007, as police chief, Khin Yi oversaw a brutal crackdown on the nationwide anti-regime protest movement known as the Saffron Revolution. He contested a parliamentary seat for his native Myaungmya Township in Ayeyarwady Region in the 2015 general election, but lost. In the 2020 poll, Khin Yi ran in Yangon’s Seikgyikanaungto Township, but was again defeated.

He became a vice chair of the USDP after his 2015 electoral defeat and organized dozens of protests targeting the Union Election Commission after it declared the National League for Democracy (NLD) the winner of the 2020 vote.

After the coup, Khin Yi was appointed immigration minister in Min Aung Hlaing’s regime and served in that post until becoming USDP chairman in October 2022.

The regime has announced that an election is to be held starting in December, to be implemented in phases through January. Though official campaigning is not yet permitted, Khin Yi and other party leaders have been pressing the flesh in several regions including Mandalay, Yangon, Bago, Sagaing, Magwe and Naypyitaw and in southern Shan State, donating supplies to displaced civilians, visiting homes for the aged and monastic schools, honoring outstanding students, and meeting community elders, according to the party’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, Khin Yi met with well-known artists who support the regime, referring to them as “friends”, in Yangon. According to the USDP, Khin Yi discussed “a wide range of subjects” with them, explaining the history of the party and underscoring the need for the “success” of the December polls and for public participation in the voting. Attending the meeting were actors, comedians and directors who have starred in the junta’s propaganda films.

Khin Yi also met representatives of political parties that have registered for the election, and pro-junta media workers, last week.

There have been barely any publicized meetings between Khin Yi and hardline nationalists over the past few years. Notably, the prominent nationalists with whom he met to discuss the election on Friday were regulars at protests against anti-regime Operation 1027 in northern Shan State, which cost the regime large swathes of territory; protests denouncing the Timorese president after he publicly engaged with the parallel National Unity Government; and rallies in support of the junta’s execution of four pro-democracy activists, including veteran activists Ko Jimmy and Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw, in 2022.

The fact that current USDP Naypyitaw chapter chair Hla Swe took part in rallies in support of the executions suggests the party and the ultranationalists have maintained communication.

Friday’s meeting prompted speculation that prominent nationalists may take up positions in election security supervisory committees to be formed under the Election Protection Law recently promulgated by Min Aung Hlaing’s regime. They are also likely to play a role in monitoring the activities of local and foreign organizations during the vote, as required by the law, observers say.

With the regime having dissolved major pro-democracy parties like the NLD and the Shan Nationalities League for Democracy, the December poll will essentially be a one-horse race for the USDP.

As the military-drafted 2008 Constitution reserves 25 percent of seats in the national legislature for the Myanmar military, Khin Yi and his USDP have a crucial role to play in helping junta boss Min Aung Hlaing realize his ambition of becoming the “elected president” of Myanmar next year.