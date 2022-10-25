Burma Myanmar Junta Police Chief Demands International Action Against Opponents

Police launch crackdown on anti-regime protesters in Yangon on February 28, 2021. / AFP

Junta-appointed police chief Major General Zin Min Htet attended the 90th General Assembly of the international police organization, Interpol, in India last week, where he called for cooperation to tackle expats from Myanmar opposing the regime.

The general assembly was held from October 18-21 in New Delhi.

Of 195 member countries, 170 sent high-level delegations.

The junta’s police chief held talks with the director-general of Malaysia’s Criminal Investigation Department Police Major General Kamarudin Amin and Indonesia’s Interpol Secretary Police Brigadier General Amur Chandra Juli Buana.

Zin Min Htet reportedly discussed the handover of Myanmar’s citizens who the regime has described as “terrorists” from Malaysia and Indonesia. The regime labels its opponents as terrorists, including the civilian National Unity Government and its parliamentary and armed wings.

On October 6, Malaysia detained and deported six striking naval officers from Myanmar who sought asylum through the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR.

Beauty contestant Han Lay, who had been living in Thailand after Myanmar’s regime charged her with high treason for criticizing the junta at the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand last year, was denied entry at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on September 21 on her return from Vietnam and was stranded before she was granted asylum in Canada.

Zin Min Htet, who is also the deputy home affairs minister, had an informal meeting with the chief of the Royal Thai Police Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas at the general assembly.

On October 22, the police chief met Thailand’s Police Major General Khemmarin Hassiri in Bangkok and discussed the illegal settlement of migrants and police cooperation against Myanmar’s “terrorists” at the border, according to junta media.

In February, the regime called on international security organizations to help fight “terrorism”.

Interpol said it did not interfere in domestic crises.