The junta’s Union Election Commission (UEC) on Thursday gave the green light for cabinet ministers and deputy ministers to start preparing their campaign if they intend to stand as candidates in phased elections slated to begin in late December.

The directive also applies to other Union-level officials like Supreme Court justices, the attorney-general, and the auditor-general, allowing them to engage in party activities such as meeting with party members in their constituencies and discussing election strategies.

But formal campaign activities—such as public rallies and voter outreach—will only be permitted once candidates are officially confirmed after candidate registration closes on Oct. 4.

The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), which consists largely of former generals, is the dominant force, and several junta ministers are expected to run under its banner. The party leadership has already been holding meetings with party members and officials in various townships across the country while recruiting new members.

U Ko Ko Gyi’s People’s Party, Daw Thet Thet Khine’s People’s Pioneer Party, and Sai Ai Pao’s Shan and Nationalities Democratic Party have been doing the same on a smaller scale.

On Aug.15, the USDP leadership gathered in Yangon Region’s Twantay Township to receive a reported 10,607 new membership applications. In some areas, USDP officials have also held meetings with community elders.

The current cabinet is overwhelmingly composed of former military officers, mostly ethnic Bamar, except for the ethnically Kachin former military officer Jen Phang Naw Taung, who now heads the ministries of Hotels and Tourism, and Sports and Youth Affairs.

Key cabinet members including Foreign Minister Than Swe, President’s Office ministers Tin Aung San and Ko Ko Hlaing, Transport Minister Mya Tun Oo, Finance and Planning Minister Dr. Kan Zaw, Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn, Defense Minister Maung Maung Aye, and Home Affairs Minister Tun Tun Naung have served under junta boss Min Aung Hlaing since the coup.

As in the 2010 elections, some generals are expected to shed their uniforms to contest as civilians.

Speculation continues that Min Aung Hlaing himself will not run but instead seek the presidency through parliamentary appointment, backed by military appointees in the legislature and the USDP. The 2008 Constitution reserves 25 percent of parliamentary seats for the military.

Ethnic armed organizations and Bamar resistance groups have issued statements opposing the proposed election, which they say is a tool designed to lend the regime a veneer of legitimacy.