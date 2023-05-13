Burma Myanmar Junta Massacres 18 Bago Villagers, Including Five Children

Charred bodies in Nyaung Pin Thar village, Htantabin Township, Bago Region, after the junta massacre. / Htantabin People's Defense Force

Myanmar junta troops killed and incinerated 18 villagers, including five children, in Htantabin Township, Bago Region, on Wednesday.

The victims included two five-year-olds, a seven-year-old, nine-year-old, 15-year-old and a man and woman in their seventies.

The killings followed heavy junta losses in attacks by the Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen National Union, and resistance groups near the village on Wednesday.

After the attacks, the troops raided Nyaung Pin Thar village and tortured anyone they found, according to residents.

A villager told The Irrawaddy her sister, sister-in-law and niece were killed.

She said she missed the attack because she was traveling to a hospital.

She said her neighbor, U Kyaw Thein, 55, was killed.

“He heard troops were taking his mother. He begged them and said she was paralyzed and could not leave with them, so they took U Kyaw Thein instead. He was also among those killed,” the woman said.

Ko Toe and his family escaped to a neighboring village. He said the troops killed those detained after interrogation and torture. They were beheaded and incinerated, he said.

Villagers said some detainees were burned alive. The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Photo and video seen by The Irrawaddy showed charred remains and unburned body parts and organs.

“This is one of the most inhumane acts by the fascist military,” Htantabin People’s Defense Force’s statement said.

The Nyaung Pin Thar massacre is the second largest in Bago Region since the 2021 coup after 80 people were killed on April 9, 2021, in a crackdown on peaceful protesters in Bago city.

The civilian National Unity Government by March recorded 64 junta massacres across Myanmar, in which at least 766 people were killed.

Nyaung Pin Thar massacre victims:

Females

Daw Khin Yee, 68

Ma Than Than Swe, 35

Ma Thu Zar, 40

Daw Chut Ti, 58

Daw Tin San, 53

Daw Khin Ohn, 55

Daw Tin Ohn, 53

Ma Than Than Wai, 28

Ma Ju Ju May, 25

Ma Thet Hnin San, five

Males

Maung Moe Wathan, 15

Maung Moe Wai Yangon, seven

Maung Thet Paing Hein, five

Maung Satt Paing Hein, nine

U Win Myaing, 70

Ko Zaw Moe Aung, 40

U Toe Toe, 53

U Kyaw Thein, 55