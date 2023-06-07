Burma Myanmar Junta Loses Bridges, Outposts in Bago Resistance Attacks

Military weapons and ammunition seized by resistance forces during raids on regime bases at Nat Than Kwin Village, Kyaukkyi Township on Tuesday. /Bago PDF (Yoma)

Two Myanmar junta military outposts were seized and a strategic bridge destroyed when combined resistance forces launched coordinated attacks in Kyaukkyi Township, Bago Region, on Tuesday, according to resistance groups and the civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

At 4am, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of Karen National Union (KNU), and People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) from Yangon and Bago regions and Mon State, jointly raided five military outposts including a police station and junta checkpoints in Nat Than Kwin village.

The area is in territory controlled by the KNU’s Brigade 3.

During the fighting, resistance groups managed to seize two of the outposts and destroy the Bon Tha Taw Bridge over the Sittaung River to block access for military reinforcements, NUG media wing Public Voice Television reported, citing KNLA troops.

“Our main goal was to destroy the bridge. To achieve our mission, we had to simultaneously attack police stations, two military units at the bridge and two more military units. We managed to destroy the bridge,” said U Tin Oo, deputy head of the NUG’s Second Military Regional Command.

The bridge was a strategic structure in the regime’s bid to control territory in the township and run logistics operations.

The resistance groups claimed that over 30 regime forces including police officers were killed in the combined operation. Military weapons, equipment and ammunition were also seized, they said.

The Irrawaddy was unable to independently confirm the claim of military casualties.

In response, the junta deployed a helicopter gunship and a jet fighter to conduct six airstrikes targeting both resistance forces and the village.

Four resistance fighters were killed in the clashes.

The airstrikes also injured several residents and damaged at least seven civilian buildings, the resistance group said.

On the same day, KNLA and PDF groups destroyed another strategic bridge at Nat Ywar village in Bago Region’s Htan Ta Pin Township, according to the Bago People’s Defense Force (Yoma).