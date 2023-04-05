Burma Myanmar Junta-Linked Militia Kills Mandalay Men

A body with a Thwe Thout lanyard dumped in Mandalay on April 1.

Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, has been rocked by more pro-regime Thwe Thout militia killings.

Two men with Thwe Thout lanyards around their necks were dumped in Chanmyathazi and Madaya townships over the weekend. The badges read: “Mandalay Thwe Thout for the elimination of red,” in reference to the National League for Democracy’s (NLD) color.

The body in Chanmyathazi was stabbed seven times and his hands were tied behind his back.

A resident said: “We don’t know his identity. We guess he was in his 40s.”

The man was stabbed in his neck. The police have opened a homicide case, according to pro-junta Telegram channels.

One former political prisoner from Mandalay said: “They do it to spread fear. There have been barely any anti-junta activities in Mandalay and pro-regime groups are the only people carrying out murders.”

The body of Ko Chan Nyein Aung of Kyaukse Township was identified in Madaya on Saturday. The NLD member had reportedly been in hiding since the 2021 coup.

On March 22 three men in their 20s were found dead in Madaya with Thwe Thout lanyards.

Junta troops removed the bodies for funerals and they were not identified.

On March 31, a 100-house administrator was shot dead in Chanmyathazi Township and left with a Thwe Thout lanyard around his neck.

A resistance fighter said: “It is obvious who killed him while the town is heavily controlled by junta security forces. It is a usual ploy by military supporters. People must be extremely cautious.”

Thwe Thout said it was founded in April 2021 to eliminate resistance groups and NLD supporters. Bodies are normally dumped beside roads.

In April last year, Thwe Thout updated its hitlist to include resistance supporters, journalists and expats opposing the regime from other countries and their families.

Other groups, including Sun Ye, Myo Chit Nyunt Baung and Myo Chit Mahar Meik, carry out similar killings.

An NLD spokesman said: “There have been numerous cases of the junta arresting, torturing and killing politicians, activists, defenders of democracy and human rights and independent journalists. It is very saddening. The junta chief fears that he might lose. He is motivated by fear.”

At least 70 dead bodies dumped in public in Mandalay Region have been attributed to Thwe Thout since the coup.

Since the 2021 coup 1,235 NLD members, including lawmakers, have been detained and an estimated 89 have been killed, including NLD former central executive committee member U Phyo Zeya Thaw, who was hanged in Yangon’s Insein Prison.

The regime has sealed off the houses of 371 party members, including 206 lawmakers. It has raided NLD offices 120 times, leaving some destroyed, the party said on March 29.

Thwe Thout says it has no junta ties.

A Myit Nge People’s Defense Force spokesman said: “Thwe Thout is the junta. You can see it from their weapons, killings and from CCTV.”