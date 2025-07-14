Myanmar’s military regime last month formed the Myanmar Space Agency (MSA), three months after junta boss Min Aung Hlaing visited Moscow, where he signed several memoranda of understanding with Russia including one on the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

The agency, which will be under the direct control of Min Aung Hlaing, was formed on June 1, according to the July 4 issue of the junta’s gazette.

According to the gazette, Min Aung Hlaing will personally vet and approve the experts to be appointed to the agency.

The agency’s mandate includes signing memoranda of understanding, agreements and treaties with, and collaborating with, international organizations—including the UN—universities, companies and individuals. However, only Russia is apparently currently cooperating with the regime on space technology.

Discussions between the junta and Moscow regarding space technology cooperation began as early as 2022. During his visit to Russia that year, Min Aung Hlaing toured a cosmodrome.

In a press briefing about Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to Russia in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said a satellite data research center had been established in Myanmar with Russian support, and that Min Aung Hlaing must have learned a lot during his visit to Samara—a Russian region known for producing aerospace launch vehicles and satellites, and which serves as a hub for various space services.

During that same trip, Min Aung Hlaing met Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to further discuss cooperation on satellite and space technology.

Observers have expressed concerns that the latest cooperation will enable the regime to receive satellite-based intelligence support from Russia, its key ally and major arms supplier.

With weapons including aircraft parts supplied by Moscow, the junta has carried out indiscriminate and deliberate airstrikes on civilian targets including residential areas, schools, healthcare facilities and religious buildings.

The junta claims the agency was created with peaceful intentions—to collaborate internationally on space research and utilization, and to support national security, agriculture, disaster management and socioeconomic development.

It said the agency’s responsibilities include storing and distributing satellite imagery; signing memoranda of understanding and agreements and cooperating with international organizations, universities, companies and individuals; launching government and privately owned satellites; and budgeting for technological expenses, equipment procurement, infrastructure development and administrative costs.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) reports that 6,962 people—including political dissidents and civilians—have died at the hands of the junta and its affiliated forces since the February 2021 coup.