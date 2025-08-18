At least 25 civilians including children were killed in a Myanmar regime airstrike on the resistance-controlled town of Mawchi in Hpasawng Township, Karenni (Kayah) State, on Sunday. The attack has been labeled the state’s deadliest ever airstrike.

The regime carried out two separate attacks on Mawchi, which is known for its centuries-old tin and tungsten mines. It was liberated by a coalition of Karenni resistance forces on January 28 last year. Since then, the regime has carried out frequent airstrikes on the town.

Among the 25 people confirmed killed were a 5-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and four women. The rest were men, U Banyar, the second secretary of the Karenni State Interim Executive Council (IEC), told The Irrawaddy.

“This is the deadliest airstrike ever in Karenni State,” he added.

According to the Coordination Team for Emergency Relief Karenni (CTER), the junta targeted areas with many civilians, including a hospital, civilian houses, an area near a primary school, and a shop providing paid access to a Starlink Wi-Fi connection. All of the victims were civilians, it said.

Last month the junta carried out three airstrikes on Mawchi, killing at least 11 civilians and injuring many others. It has conducted a total of 11 airstrikes on the Mawchi area since January, according to the IEC.

Last Thursday, the junta conducted a deadly airstrike on a monastery in Mogoke, a ruby-mining town under the control of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army in northern Mandalay Region, killing 21 civilians and injuring seven, the ethnic army said.

On Sunday, junta aircraft again bombed the town, killing two people including a child and damaging houses.

On April 20 last year, a regime airstrike on Konethar Village in Karenni State’s Loikaw Township killed six people and injured 20 in what the civilian National Unity Government called a war crime.