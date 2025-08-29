In a desperate attempt to burnish its image and rebuild relations with the US, the Myanmar junta has signed with one more Washington-based lobby firm with strong connections on Capitol Hill to help develop its ties with the US Congress and the State Department.

McKeon Group’s president Howard D. McKeon signed a six-month contract with Thiha Htun, a representative of the Myanmar Embassy in Washington, for a fee of US$60,000 per month, according to US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filings viewed by The Irrawaddy.

“We will be working on developing diplomatic relationships between the Embassy and the US Government. We will be focusing on US Congress and the Administration-State Dept,” the firm said in the filing.

The agreement is in effect from Aug. 1 this year to Jan. 31, 2026.

On its website, the firm claims expertise in defense, education, international government affairs, rare earth/critical minerals, federal budgets and infrastructure.

Myanmar is home to rare earth mines, especially in Kachin State in the country’s north, and in the northeast near the Chinese border. While those in Kachin are controlled by an anti-regime ethnic armed group, those in the northeast are largely in Wa and Mong La, areas controlled by ethnic armed groups allied with the junta. While it was not immediately clear whether the deal with McKeon Group relates to the minerals, the US has displayed increased interest in such resources of late.

McKeon Group is the second US advocacy firm hired by the Myanmar regime this year after the junta signed an agreement with Washington-based DCI Group in July—at a cost of $3 million a year—to rebuild relations with the US, especially on trade, natural resources and humanitarian relief. In 2002, DCI was hired by Myanmar’s previous military regime to burnish its image in Washington, but that attempt failed badly.

Since the military takeover in 2021, the Myanmar junta has been ostracized by Western democracies due to its seizure of power from an elected government and its subsequent bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests. Washington has imposed a series of sanctions against the regime’s leadership over their atrocities against their own people for rejecting military rule.

In 2023, the US slapped sanctions on the junta’s Defense Ministry and two state-owned banks used by the regime to buy arms and other goods from foreign sources, including Russia, mainly to crush the ongoing nationwide armed anti-regime struggle. The junta has killed more than 7,000 people since the 2021 coup.

The junta’s drive to improve relations with Washington comes as it gears up to hold elections in December and January. At home and abroad, the plan has been condemned as a political maneuver designed to entrench military rule under the guise of democratic transition.

Furthermore, four junta-linked arms dealers and cronies were removed from Washington’s sanctions list with the help of a US law firm last month.

McKeon Group has strong connections on Capitol Hill through its leadership and staff. Founder Howard Buck McKeon—father of current President Howard D. McKeon—chaired both the House Armed Services and Education Committees during his long Congressional career, and brings deep ties to defense and policy circles.

Prior to the hiring of DCI Group and McKeon Group, Myanmar’s military juntas have a long tradition, dating back to 1991, of hiring foreign lobby firms to divert attention from their atrocities and sell a softer, kinder image of the top brass. However, all previous attempts ended in failure.