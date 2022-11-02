Burma Myanmar Junta Has Killed Over 2,400 Civilians Since Coup: AAPP

Regime leader Min Aung Hlaing / AFP

A total of 2,404 civilians have been killed by Myanmar regime forces in the 18 months since the coup in February last year, with the resistance stronghold of Sagaing Region suffering the highest death toll, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

In its latest report on regime killings, arrests and detentions as of October 31, AAPP records that 12.2 percent or 291 of those killed were women and 10.1 percent or 243 were children, of the total death toll since the coup, 742 (about 31 percent) were killed in detention by junta forces or officials in interrogation centers, in prisons, or in military barracks.

Region with most killings

AAPP said Sagaing Region, a hotbed of resistance, saw the highest number of victims killed by military and pro-military groups.

Nearly 1,000 civilians and pro-democracy activists were killed by military and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia in Sagaing Region, where regime forces are launching combined infantry and aerial attacks.

The region also ranked highest for the number of children killed, with nearly 80 child victims since the coup. Neighboring Mandalay Region ranks second about two-dozen children killed.

Children in Sagaing Region are frequently killed in brutal junta artillery and air strikes.

Arrests and detentions

A total of 16,016 civilians and pro-democracy activists have been arrested since the military seized power, with 12,806 in detention as of October 31, AAPP said.

About 30 percent or 3,349 of those detained are women, while 2.9 percent or 465 are children.

A total of 459 civilians have been taken hostage by junta forces after they were unable to find pro-democracy activists.

Most of these were arrested in Yangon, which is seeing frequent anti-junta protests and attacks on regime-controlled offices.