A junta flotilla has arrived in the embattled town of Bhamo in Kachin State with 11 of its original 17 supply vessels intact, after fighting its way 500 kilometers up the Irrawaddy River through repeated resistance ambushes.

Friday’s arrival of a dozen boats carrying food, weapons, and ammunition marks a setback for the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and its resistance allies, who are battling to capture the town.

KIA-led forces managed to seize several regime bases in Bhamo after launching their offensive in December but were unable to capture the town’s 21st Military Operation Command (MOC).

However, they retreated after the regime launched an aerial counteroffensive in May, bombarding the town with warplanes and advanced drones.

In early July, the regime dispatched a flotilla of around 17 supply vessels and gunboats from Mandalay to supply the besieged town. Protected by warplanes and infantry units along the river, the convoy was repeatedly ambushed by resistance groups.

“A total of six junta vessels were stopped or destroyed,” KIA spokesperson Colonel Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy.

The remaining 11 vessels are believed to have reached Bhamo.

“KIA forces came under heavy fire from fighter jets overhead and could no longer hold their positions to attack the flotilla, reportedly allowing some vessels to reach Bhamo,” a Kachin source on the ground told The Irrawaddy.”

He added that their arrival could make the KIA’s mission to capture Bhamo even more difficult.

A military analyst monitoring the fighting in Kachin State said the KIA lacked the heavy weapons needed to destroy the boats and was further hampered by air cover and ground escorts.

Regime warplanes conducted 19 airstrikes in a single day as the flotilla plowed through the narrow stretch of river between Bhamo and Shwegu.

“Fighting for Bhamo is likely to intensify and the KIA now faces a tougher task in seizing the town,” the analyst said.

The regime has turned to The Irrawaddy River to supply and reinforce its remaining strongholds in Kachin State after resistance forces cut off most of its road routes through Sagaing Region.

In September last year, resistance attacks stopped two out of five vessels as they sailed upriver from Mandalay to resupply Bhamo.

Then in May, KIA-led forces shot down two of three regime helicopters attempting to airlift troops to Bhamo.