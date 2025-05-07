Myanmar’s regime has extended its earthquake truce until May 31 while continuing airstrikes on resistance territory.

The regime stated on Tuesday that it was extending its ceasefire to boost rehabilitation and reconstruction in earthquake-impacted areas to serve the national interest and build peace and stability.

Junta airstrikes targeted Hman Lal village in Natogyi Township, Mandalay Region, on Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man and injuring eight others, including an infant and a mother.

On Wednesday morning, a Kawlin Township village in Sagaing Region was bombed, although no clashes had been reported in the area, destroying houses, according to Kawlin People’s Defense Force.

Anti-regime groups first declared a ceasefire after the March 28 quake, followed by the regime, which it immediately breached with airstrikes and shelling.

The civilian National Unity Government said the regime conducted 282 airstrikes across 13 out of Myanmar’s 15 regions and states by May 2, killing 276 people and injuring 456 others.

Many airstrikes targeted quake-affected Sagaing and Mandalay regions, leading to condemnation of the phony truce.