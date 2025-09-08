The Myanmar military regime has dismissed reports about the deteriorating health of detained civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, claiming the news was deliberately timed to distract from junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s official visit to China last week.

Junta spokesman Lieutenant General Zaw Min Tun, head of the regime’s National Defense and Security Council information team, told pro-junta media on Saturday the reports were “fabricated” and aimed at overshadowing Myanmar’s participation in high-level events in China, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025 and commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over fascism in World War II.

“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health,” Zaw Min Tun claimed.

“While we were in China, media coverage of Myanmar’s leader’s attendance and [his] activities began to surface. At that moment, this false news was released to drown out those reports. This news is false and fabricated.”

He further alleged that the rumors were spread by individuals “opposed to Myanmar’s development”.

Concern has risen among Myanmar nationals at home and abroad after Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s son, Ko Htein Lin, also known as Kim Aris, told UK newspaper The Independent that his mother’s heart condition has worsened and her life may be at risk. He said the family had requested access to a cardiologist but remains unaware of her exact location or the level of medical care she is receiving.

“It is deeply distressing to have heard my mother’s health has taken a turn for the worse,” Kim Aris told The Independent.

Former UK Foreign Secretary William Hague joined the chorus of concern, saying, “It is high time that Aung San Suu Kyi was released. It is also a moral and humanitarian imperative that she is given access to proper medical care without delay.”

Now 80, the Nobel laureate is serving her fourth spell in detention, having been jailed repeatedly by successive military regimes since 1989.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has been held incommunicado since she was ousted in a military coup in 2021. In September 2023, reports emerged that she was suffering from dental problems but had been denied specialist treatment.