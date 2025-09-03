The Myanmar junta has launched a counteroffensive in Waingmaw Township, Kachin State, sparking intense clashes with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), Colonel Naw Bu, the ethnic army’s spokesperson, told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday.

Since Aug. 27, the junta has been attempting to seize Lamyang Village, which is about 10 km from Waingmaw Town. Capturing the village would put the regime in a stronger position to advance not only on the rare-earth mining hub of Chipwi, but also Kanpiketi, a hub for cross-border trade with China, as well as the Myitkyina-Bhamo Road. Lamyang is located near a crossroads leading to these areas, all three of which are currently under KIA control.

“The fighting is intense every day in Lamyang Village. The junta is attacking from the ground [with troops], with airstrikes and with artillery,” Col. Naw Bu said.

The KIA seized Chipwi in September 2024, giving it total control of the area’s rare-earth mines. There is a growing interest internationally in rare-earth minerals, which play a crucial role in high-tech manufacturing, including in the defense, aerospace and renewable sectors.

After a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China on Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Facebook that he and Myanmar junta boss Min Aung Hlaing agreed there is “immense scope” to boost ties in areas including rare-earth mining.

The KIA seized the Myitkyina-Bhamo Road in March last year, and Kanpiketi in November.

Col. Naw Bu said the junta had sent an estimated 300 additional troops, including militia members, from the headquarters of its Northern Command in Myitkyina to reinforce the 58th Infantry Battalion in the combat zone near Lamyang Village.

He confirmed a report that a junta mortar shell hit civilians on a road linking Namwar and Muk Chyik villages, killing an 8-year-old girl and injuring five other people. Both villages are near Lamyang.

A church and civilian homes in Muk Chyik were destroyed, he added.

A local analyst said that even if junta forces captured Lamyang, it would be hard for them to advance on Chipwi and Kanpiketi.

“They need reinforcements, and more fighting [will be required]. With the current number of troops it would be impossible for them to advance,” he said.

Since last December, the KIA has seized most of the junta military’s camps and bases in Waingmaw Township, the exceptions being the 58th Infantry Battalion, a militia base in Wuyang Village, and police stations.

The KIA has captured 14 towns across Kachin State, and fighting for control of a number of towns including Waingmaw, Bhamo and Hpakant continues.