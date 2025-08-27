Myanmar’s military regime has launched a series of airstrikes and ground raids across Pauk Township in Magwe Region to provide cover for the withdrawal of a military convoy that recently delivered supplies to Ordnance Factory No. 24 (KaPaSa 24) and Pauk town, according to locals and resistance sources.

The convoy, comprising approximately 140 vehicles, arrived in Pauk on Aug. 20 after an arduous 84-day journey from Pakokku.

On Sunday, around 80 vehicles departed the town, reportedly transporting family members of junta-allied Pyu Saw Htee militia members and junta employees back in the direction of Pakokku.

The remaining vehicles are believed to be heading toward the Yaw region, according to a resistance source on the ground, who added that roughly 150 troops are currently active near a key junction in southeastern Pauk Township.

The convoy that arrived in Pauk carried not only rations but also weapons, ammunition and medical supplies, he said. “Normally, they use Y-8 aircraft to deliver supplies. But this was not a routine resupply. It carried around 1,000 troops,” he said.

On Aug. 22, two fighter jets bombed Sel Wai Village, killing two civilians and injuring six others. Five days earlier, troops torched civilian homes in the same village. On Aug. 20, joint forces from the convoy and Pyu Saw Htee units raided Yay Yin Village, destroying 31 homes.

Ko Bo Bo Thant Sin, spokesperson for the Anyar Myay Tat Paung Su (Allied Forces of Central Myanmar), a coalition of four resistance groups based in Myaing and Pauk, said the scale of the operation has triggered widespread displacement. “Airstrikes, drone attacks and artillery fire have made life unbearable for civilians across Pakokku, Myaing and Pauk. Some have died due to bombings and forced abductions,” he said.

Pauk Township is a known stronghold of Pyu Saw Htee militias, but resistance forces have disrupted junta supply lines, prompting the Myanmar military’s Northwestern Command to send the 140-vehicle convoy to resupply its troops there.

The convoy was led by a deputy battalion commander of the 101st Light Infantry Division based in Pakokku and divided into five military columns and one special police commando unit.

Despite the short distance—just 75 km between Pakokku and Pauk—the convoy took nearly three months to reach its destination due to repeated ambushes, landmine attacks and drone bombings by resistance forces. Along the route, the convoy reportedly responded with air support, raiding villages and arresting civilians.

According to the junta, the convoy encountered 431 landmine incidents and 39 clashes. It claimed its forces recovered 59 enemy bodies and seized 37 weapons and 709 mines. Eight military personnel, including one officer, were reportedly killed.

On the day of the convoy’s arrival, the Chin Defense Force (CDF Kanpetlet) announced temporary road closures across key access routes into Chin State through Kanpetlet Township from Magwe Region.

Ko Bo Bo Thant Sin said it remained unclear whether the junta reinforcements that have arrived in Pauk will remain there to defend KaPaSa 24 or advance into Yaw region and Chin State. “Based on current positioning, we believe they will advance on Yaw region from different routes simultaneously. So, locals in Yaw and on the Chin [State] border are concerned,” he said.

Resistance groups report that the military is preparing for a major offensive targeting southern Chin towns currently under CDF control. Preparations reportedly include a build-up along the Chin-Magwe border with two tanks and 136 military vehicles in Pauk, and deployment of around 400 troops at Seikphyu’s KaPaSa 22 and 800 troops at Laungshay’s KaPaSa 25.