Burma Myanmar Junta Continues to Target Women and Children: NUG

Junta police use force against a pregnant woman in Yangon on February 27, 2021. / The Irrawaddy

At least 265 children and 414 women have been killed by Myanmar’s regime since the 2021 coup, according to the Ministry of Women, Youths and Children Affairs of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

The NUG’s ministry reported this week that 13 percent of the victims are female and nearly 9 percent are under-18s, including infants.

It said in the resistance stronghold of Sagaing Region, where regime troops and Pyu Saw Htee militia allies conduct regular arson attacks on civilian homes, 92 under-18s and 171 women had been killed.

Magwe, Mandalay and Yangon regions also reported high numbers of deaths of children and women.

The regime has been deliberately and relentlessly committing widespread atrocities against civilians, including torture, massacres, burning alive, using civilians as human shields, aerial bombing and shelling residential areas and looting and burning houses, which United Nations representatives have called war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Around 2,711 people had been killed by the regime by December 7 last year, while more than 17,000 people, including government leaders, have been detained, reported the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners that monitors the junta.