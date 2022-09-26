Burma Myanmar Junta Commander Detained Over Lost Weapons

Captain Ye Yint Maung and other Light Infantry soldiers detained by the Karen National Union. / Cobra Column

Myanmar’s junta has detained a Division 44 commander overseeing operations in Myawaddy and Kawkareik townships in Karen State for questioning following the Karen National Union’s (KNU) seizure of regime weapons.

Colonel Tin Moe Naing of the division was summoned to Naypyitaw and is being held for interrogation after he reportedly ordered weapons and ammunition to be sent to territory held by the KNU.

The KNU captured a captain and five other junta soldiers from Light Infantry Battalion 102, which is controlled by Division 44, with a vehicle loaded with a weapons and ammunition heading to a junta checkpoint in Thae Phyu Chaung village on the Myawaddy-Waw Lay road in southern Myawaddy on September 9.

“He ordered weapons and food to be sent to the Thae Phyu Chaung checkpoint, for which he was summoned to Naypyitaw. It is unclear why he sent so many weapons into KNU territory,” said a source.

Analysts said he might be questioned over heavy casualties and desertions in Myawaddy, which has seen months of intense fighting.

The deputy commander of the Southeastern Command is overseeing operations in Myawaddy and Kawkareik but he is due to leave soon for training and the Division 44 second in command is due to take over.