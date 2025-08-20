Myanmar’s military regime claimed to have retaken Demoso town from resistance forces in Karenni (Kayah) State on Tuesday.

The regime said it reclaimed the town after 16 days of fighting during Operation Yan Naing Min, repelling a joint force of the Karenni Army—the armed wing of the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP)—Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), and the People’s Defense Force.

The Karenni resistance seized Demoso during Operation 1111 in November 2023. They also captured most of the Karenni capital, Loikaw, before a regime counteroffensive forced their retreat.

However, Karenni Army adjutant-general Colonel Phone Naing told The Irrawaddy that resistance groups still control strategic positions in Demoso Township.

Resistance sources report that regime troops are now battling to reclaim Nanmekhon town, just north of Demoso, and advancing south toward Hpruso Township, triggering fierce clashes.

“We are struggling to defend the 4-Mile marker near Nanmekhon as regime troops advance in large numbers,” said a resistance fighter on the ground.

The advance follows the regime’s recapture of Mobye in Pekon township, southern Shan State, on July 6 after months of fighting. Mobye, which serves as the main gateway linking the junta’s administrative capital Naypyitaw with Karenni State, had been seized by KNDF-led forces in January 2024. KNDF Deputy Commander Maui told The Irrawaddy that it withdrew troops from Mobye to prevent heavy losses after eight months of regime bombardment with chemical weapons and drones.

The junta launched Operation Yan Naing Min in May 2024 to retake towns, villages, and key routes in southern Shan and Karenni states. As of July 31 this year, it had reclaimed Hsi Hseng and Mobye towns, the eastern side of Pekon Lake, and the roads running north from Loikaw to Hsi Hseng and west to Mobye, Pekon and Pinlaung.