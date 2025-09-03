As junta boss Min Aung Hlaing hobnobbed with world leaders and fellow dictators attending a diplomatic spectacle hosted by Beijing, the regime hailed his ongoing visit to China as “successful and fruitful.”

The junta chief attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where he was photographed alongside leaders from more than 20 countries on Sunday and Monday.

Traveling from Tianjin to Beijing to join Wednesday’s military parade marking the 80th anniversary of China’s WWII victory over Japan, junta spokesman Major-General Zaw Min Tun highlighted Min Aung Hlaing’s meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi.

Zaw Min Tun said the trip reflected growing “international recognition” for the junta, with China endorsing its election plan while pledging continued support for Myanmar’s “peace and development.”

Junta media said Xi and Min Aung Hlaing met in Tianjin on Saturday to discuss cooperation in Myanmar’s peace process, regional diplomacy, and Chinese Belt and Road infrastructure projects, including the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC).

Xi voiced support for a Myanmar development path “suited to its realities.”

Min Aung Hlaing discussed combating foreign interference in Myanmar politics and ensuring Myanmar’s “dignified stance in regional relations,” according to junta media.

The visit marks Min Aung Hlaing’s second trip to China and second meeting with Xi since the 2021 coup. However, unlike their previous encounter in Moscow in May, this time Min Aung Hlaing was personally invited by Xi to attend the SCO Summit and commemorative parade, joining world leaders from more than 20 countries.

Increasingly concerned by conflict threatening its strategic and business interests in Myanmar, Beijing invited the embattled junta boss to a regional summit in Kunming last November, offering a crucial diplomatic lifeline for a regime shunned by Western governments.

Xi’s latest invitation underscores China’s support for Min Aung Hlaing’s leadership and his plans for December-January elections widely regarded as crucial to cementing his claims of legitimacy.

The invitation enabled the junta boss to meet with Xi, Modi, and Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith and hold brief conversations with leaders of other countries, including current ASEAN chair Malaysia.

Wednesday’s parade also marked Min Aung Hlaing’s first encounter with Kim Jong Un, despite longstanding ties between the two pariah regimes.

Analysts say the diplomatic access Min Aung Hlaing has enjoyed in China would have been unthinkable immediately after the 2021 coup, when he was largely shunned by the international community—including Beijing.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) sent a letter to Beijing on Monday urging it to suspend recognition of the junta and referring to Min Aung Hlaing as “acting president.”

The junta is pursuing engagement with the SCO and other China- and Russia-led international blocs, including BRICS, and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Beijing’s invitation to the regime is expected to encourage the blocs’ member countries to recognize Min Aung Hlaing.

Meanwhile, the regime has hired US lobbying firms to boost its engagement with Washington, even as it relies heavily on Chinese and Russian backing.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, Myanmar’s people continue to suffer hardships under military rule. Rights groups report widespread abuses, including arbitrary arrests, torture, along with economic collapse. Elected leaders such as President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi remain in junta prisons four years after the coup.