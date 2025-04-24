Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing faces accusations of hypocrisy by sending fulsome condolences on the death of Pope Francis on Tuesday.

The parallel National Unity Government on Wednesday pointed out that the junta’s air raids have destroyed more than 300 religious buildings, including Christian churches in Sagaing Region, Karenni, and Chin states.

Three of the churches were destroyed in air raids over the last three weeks.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to your Eminence and the people of Vatican City,” Min Aung Hlaing wrote in a message to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state.

The 88-year-old pope, who died Monday, had prayed for peace in Myanmar just a day before his death.

Francis “will be held in high esteem for his service and dedication [to] the Lord as well as his contribution to […] world peace,” the putsch leader added.

Myanmar’s first-ever cardinal, Charles Bo, was appointed by Francis in 2015.

The pontiff visited Myanmar in May 2017 and met with then State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, which led to establishment of formal diplomatic relations between Myanmar and the Vatican.

During that visit he also met Min Aung Hlaing, who told him that there had never been religious discrimination in Myanmar.

Yet even Cardinal Bo’s home village of Mone Hla in Sagaing Region’s Khin-U Township has been targeted by a junta arson attack, and a church dating back over a century was destroyed.

Despite a ceasefire it declared in the aftermath of March 28 earthquake, the regime continues air raids across the country, killing more than 100 people, mostly civilians.

It carried out 17 bombing raids in predominantly Christian Chin State between April 2 and 18, killing 13 people, wounding 17, and wrecking 62 houses, a school, and three churches, according to Chin Human Rights Organization.