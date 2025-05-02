Fresh clashes have erupted on the Asia Highway between Kawkareik and Kyonedoe in Karen State as the regime tries to retake rebel-held positions with air and artillery support.

Combined forces of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), People’s Defense Forces, and ethnic Mon rebel groups launched joint offensives on junta positions along the road on April 14.

They seized at least 10 junta checkpoints and positions including a hilltop outpost between the two towns, cutting off the regime’s main overland trade route with Thailand.

By securing the section of the highway west of Kawkareik, they effectively isolated junta troops in the town as resistance forces are also deployed on the twin roads linking Kawkareik with Myawaddy town on the Thai border to the east.

A former sergeant who defected from the military after the 2021 coup said the ongoing operation aims to seize both Kawkareik and Kyonedoe.

“Various resistance groups have arrived in Kawkareik. They have encircled the town, cutting off supplies and reinforcements from Kyonedoe,” he said.

But fresh clashes broke out on Wednesday as junta reinforcements from the 22nd Light Infantry Division based in Hpa-an marched on Kawkareik.

“There were fierce clashes around Battalion 97 and another position near the town on Wednesday,” one Kawkareik resident told The Irrawaddy on Thursday. “We could hear loud gunfire and explosions this morning. There were also clashes between Kawkareik and Kyonedoe.”

The junta reinforcements reportedly suffered casualties in the fighting, but The Irrawaddy could not independently verify them.

On the resistance side, 10 fighters died in artillery, drone, and warplane attacks. Some 20 civilians were also reportedly killed.

Kawkareik is home to No. 12 Military Operations Command (MOC) headquarters, which is in turn overseen by the South-Eastern Command based in Mon State’s Mawlamyine.

The MOC is made up of 10 battalions, of which two are based in Kawkareik and two in Kyonedoe.

Around 1,000 junta soldiers are holed up in Kawkareik, including troops from Operation Aung Zeya, which is directly commanded by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing’s deputy Soe Win.

The operation’s mission is to reinforce troops remaining in Myawaddy town since the defeat by Karen forces of Infantry Battalion 275, which had been defending the town with the help of scam warlord Saw Chit Thu’s Karen Border Guard Force.

Kawkareik is just 42 km west of Myawaddy, but the two towns are separated by the Dawna Mountain Range, where the highway forks into two. Junta troops have been marooned in the mountains since the operation was launched in April last year.