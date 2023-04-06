Burma

Myanmar Junta Arrests 15 NUG-Linked Teachers

Teachers at an anti-regime protest in Ye-U Township, Sagaing Region, in 2021. / CJ

By The Irrawaddy 6 April 2023

Myanmar’s junta has arrested 15 Mandalay teachers working online with the civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

Regime forces on March 22 seized Daw Ei Shwe Zin Myint, who heads the Federal School in Aungmyaythazan Township, Mandalay Region, the junta claimed.

Daw Ei Shwe Zin Myint, who heads the Federal School in Aungmyaytharzan Township, and 14 other detained teachers. / Junta

The regime said 14 other teachers were abducted at their homes in Mandalay and accused of funding resistance groups through the school fees.

The junta has labeled the NUG and its armed allies as terrorist groups.

The regime said all the detained teachers will be punished severely while parents and children would also be targeted.

It urged parents to use the junta-controlled schools.

In July last year, around 30 teachers accused of working for the private online Kaung For You school that is recognized by the civilian Ministry of Education were reportedly arrested by the junta.

The arrests came after U Kaung Htike Soe, the Kaung For You founder, was seized in southern Shan State. Around 30,000 children enrolled with Kaung For U.

Online NUG classes are the most popular alternative to junta-run schools.

Topics: Aungmyaythazan Township, civil disobedience movement, civilian deaths, Coup, crackdown, Daw Ei Shwe Zin Myint, Democracy, Education, Federal School, Human Rights, junta, Mandalay, military in politics, military regime, Min Aung Hlaing, National League for Democracy, National Unity Government, November 8 general election, PDF, People’s Defense Force, people’s war, Political Prisoners, regime, Rule of Law, State Administrative Council, State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, Tatmadaw

The Irrawaddy ...
Your Thoughts …
Loading