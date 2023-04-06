Burma Myanmar Junta Arrests 15 NUG-Linked Teachers

Teachers at an anti-regime protest in Ye-U Township, Sagaing Region, in 2021. / CJ

Myanmar’s junta has arrested 15 Mandalay teachers working online with the civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

Regime forces on March 22 seized Daw Ei Shwe Zin Myint, who heads the Federal School in Aungmyaythazan Township, Mandalay Region, the junta claimed.

The regime said 14 other teachers were abducted at their homes in Mandalay and accused of funding resistance groups through the school fees.

The junta has labeled the NUG and its armed allies as terrorist groups.

The regime said all the detained teachers will be punished severely while parents and children would also be targeted.

It urged parents to use the junta-controlled schools.

In July last year, around 30 teachers accused of working for the private online Kaung For You school that is recognized by the civilian Ministry of Education were reportedly arrested by the junta.

The arrests came after U Kaung Htike Soe, the Kaung For You founder, was seized in southern Shan State. Around 30,000 children enrolled with Kaung For U.

Online NUG classes are the most popular alternative to junta-run schools.