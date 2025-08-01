Myanmar’s regime imposed martial law on Thursday in 63 of the country’s 330 townships to “ensure law enforcement and stability” ahead of its election planned for December or January.

The National Defense and Security Council, chaired by junta boss Min Aung Hlaing, announced three months of martial law had been imposed across much of Kachin, Karenni (Kayah), Karen, Rakhine, Shan and Chin states and Sagaing, Mandalay and Magwe regions.

Among the 63 townships, 46 are under complete anti-regime control and the junta controls only the towns in another 16 townships with most rural areas controlled by anti-regime groups. Some townships face ongoing clashes.

Thursday’s martial law announcement suggests the regime is unlikely to be able to hold elections in those areas unless it takes control of them ahead of the election.

The junta’s Union Election Commission in June said it planned to hold elections in the remaining 267 townships.

The regime is reportedly attempting to hold voting in territory it lost in northern Shan State with intervention from Beijing that is pressuring the anti-regime Brotherhood Alliance to retreat.

Former army captain Zin Yaw, who defected after the 2021 coup, said: “The regime will attempt to hold elections in at least half of the townships under martial law, using whatever means are available.”

However, the civilian National Unity Government said around 144 townships are controlled by anti-regime groups and 79 others report ongoing conflict.

The regime has imposed martial law on Ngazun Township in Mandalay Region, while most of the three other townships in Myingyan District are controlled by anti-regime groups.

A Myingyan District resident recently told The Irrawaddy that voting could only be held in the town of Myingyan, as rural areas and other towns are held by resistance groups.

“There are frequent resistance attacks in Ngazun town. Resistance groups also control Natogyi and Taungtha towns, even though they haven’t established positions there. The junta might be able to conduct voting in Myingyan, where its forces and pro-regime militias are based, but not in the rural areas,” the resident said.

The junta has not imposed martial law in Mon State and Mon resistance groups based in Ye District recently threatened military action against the junta administrators and government staff who cooperated with the election plans.