Burma Myanmar Junta and Allies Killed in Resistance Attacks

The uniform of a PNA soldier killed on Monday. / KMIC

The Karenni Army (KA), Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) and other resistance groups attacked Myanmar junta forces and its allied Pa-O National Army in Pekon in southern Shan State on Monday, killing at least nine troops, according to the Karenni Military Information Center (KMIC).

“Our troops were marching in the area. We seized some light arms and four 9mm rocket launchers. We killed at least nine and many were injured. We had one casualty,” said the KMIC, which is controlled by the KA.

Clashes have also been reported in Hpruso and Shadaw townships and on the Thai border.

This week the KA, KNDF and allies destroyed pipelines supplying junta troops at a military training school in Hpruso Township and ambushed troops checking the damage.

At least one junta casualty was reported and resistance forces retreated successfully.

On February 24, the KA used drones to bomb the Kyar Pasat Gyi hilltop outpost on the Thai border with junta casualties reported, according to the KA, the armed wing of the Karenni National Progressive Party.

“The junta is resupplying bases on the Thai border in Kayah State by land and air. The resistance groups are attempting to stop it,” said Nyay Reh of the KMIC.

The KA and KNDF attacked junta trucks carrying supplies to outposts in Shadaw Township on Sunday.

At least five junta troops were killed and resistance groups seized arms, food and medicine, according to the KMIC.