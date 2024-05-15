Myanmar’s junta bombarded civilians in Rakhine State and Magwe Region on Tuesday, killing around 20 civilians, including an infant, and injuring many others.

Junta bases shelled Thandwe Township villages in Rakhine State on Tuesday evening, according to residents.

The ethnic Kaman village of Lin Thi – near where clashes had previously been reported with the Arakan Army (AA) – was shelled. No fighting was reported on Tuesday.

“Seven people died in the village and two others died later in hospital. A woman lost her arm,” a resident said.

Near daily junta shelling has been reported in the area, injuring residents and livestock.

Civilians cannot leave because the roads are blocked, a resident told The Irrawaddy.

On Tuesday morning, a junta airstrike targeted a crowd at Kin Chaung village in Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State, killing four civilians and injuring seven others, according to the Rakhine media.

The airstrike destroyed a village monastery and houses, the reports said.

A villager told the Western News that the junta aircraft targeted civilians.

On Wednesday, a junta airstrike destroyed a public hospital and school at Wae Gyi Dauk village in Kyauktaw Township, which is held by the AA, injuring 20 people and killing some others, the armed group said.

The AA on Wednesday accused the junta of committing war crimes by bombing civilian targets like hospitals and markets in the state.

On Tuesday afternoon, a junta fighter jet from the Tada-U airbase in Mandalay Region bombarded Taw Ma village in Saw Township, Magwe Region, despite no clashes being reported in the area.

Seven people, including an infant, were killed and nine seriously injured, the Yaw Alin Tan media group reported.

Eleven homes were reportedly destroyed.

A junta plane this month bombed the Akyi Pan Malun village monastery in Saw Township, Magwe Region, where a meeting was discussing transport.

Rescuers said 14 people were killed and 30 injured.