At least 20 people were killed by a regime airstrike on Irrawaddy riverbank villages in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region, on Thursday.

Two patrol craft, three landing craft and seven transport vessels departed Gaw Wein jetty in Mandalay to head upriver on Thursday.

They are heading to reinforce Bhamo in Kachin State with weapons and reinforcements, according to a Sagaing resistance fighter. Bhamo, Kachin’s second city, is under attack from the Kachin Independence Army and allies.

The flotilla has fired mortars along the riverbank and is being protected by airstrikes, displacing villagers.

A vídeo shows a fighter jet hovering over the flotilla in Wetlet Township on Thursday.

“When the flotilla approached Shein Ma Kar village, a Y-12 aircraft from Tada-U airbase bombed Sharkwe village,” a resident said.

The Chinese-made utility aircraft can fly at low speeds and drop mortar rounds as bombs.

Seven Sharkwe villagers, 12 Ngarpanchaung villagers and a resistance fighter from Yaelelmaw village were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

Other civilians were injured and houses damaged.

The flotilla left Wetlet on Friday, passing resistance-controlled Singu town on the east bank of the Irrawaddy.

The convoy was stopped near Seikthar village, about 30km from the resistance-held town of Thabeikyin on the river.

Fighting with resistance groups has been reported about 7km from Thabeikyin.

The junta struggles to use Sagaing Region’s roads to reinforce its strongholds and the Irrawaddy offers an alternative.

Last September, five vessels left Mandalay to reinforce Bhamo but they were ambushed in Madaya, Wetlet, Singu, Thabeikkyin, Shwebo and Tigyaing townships. Two vessels were hit and forced to stop.