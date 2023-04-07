Burma Myanmar Junta Airstrikes Continue in Kachin State

Si Thaung village burns after junta airstrikes. / Shwegu People’s Defense Force.

Regime airstrikes have continued on Shwegu Township in Kachin State as junta troops have been fighting the Kachin Independence Army and its resistance allies since late March.

Tone Kauk and Si Thaung villages in Shwegu were hit by fighter jets and shelling on Thursday, according to the Shwegu People’s Defense Force (PDF).

The group posted pictures on Facebook of Si Thaung burning after airstrikes.

At least 30 houses in the village burned down during three airstrikes on Thursday, the group said.

A Si Thar village clinic was damaged in the airstrikes on Wednesday.

No civilian casualties were reported as residents had already fled their homes.

“The regime is destroying civilian villages with shelling and aerial attacks. Without these attacks, ground troops wouldn’t be able to raid the villages. Junta troops cannot defeat us on the ground,” a Shwegu PDF representative said.

On March 30, regime troops raided and torched Man Wein village after three airstrikes.

At least 100 Man Wein houses were burned down by regime troops, according to resistance forces.

Previous airstrikes killed five cows and destroyed three houses in Si Thaung on March 25.

Clashes in the township broke out when regime troops raided Hnget Ta Dar village on March 23.

At least 3,000 people from seven villages in Shwegu have now fled their homes, according to the PDF.