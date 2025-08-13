Myanmar’s junta warplanes bombed a civilian convoy trapped by fighting between regime forces and resistance groups in Sagaing Township on Monday, killing 16 people and injuring 20 others.

Sagaing Region resistance groups told The Irrawaddy that five junta fighter jets from the Tada-U and Meiktila airbases bombed a convoy of trucks that had been trapped for days near the Taung Yin junction due to clashes along the Sagaing–Shwebo road.

“The road was crowded with war-displaced people and travelers when the airstrikes began. Five fighter jets bombed the area,” a witness told The Irrawaddy.

At least eight cargo and fuel trucks were burned in the airstrikes and shops and houses damaged.

“We found seven bodies on Monday and another nine on Tuesday. We cremated them. Troops from Sagaing town began marching along the Sagaing-Shwebo road,” a resistance source said.

Resistance groups said the airstrikes targeted the civilian convoy as the vehicles had passed through several military checkpoints in Sagaing town.

“They deliberately targeted civilians and I believe that the airstrike was intended to make our resistance forces busy with the rescue operations,” an official of Shwebo District People’s Defense Force told The Irrawaddy.

Since early July, the regime has carried out raids in Sagaing and Wetlet townships, deploying many troops, frequently causing clashes with resistance groups.

Many troops are raiding along the Shwebo-Myitkyina road and areas between Sagaing and Wetlet townships, displacing thousands of residents.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing instructed regime forces to reclaim as much territory as possible from resistance groups before the planned election in December or January.