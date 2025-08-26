A Myanmar regime airstrike killed at least 12 people, including children, in Mrauk-U, the Arakan Army (AA), which controls the Rakhine State town, said on Monday.

Mrauk-U, a historic sight famous for its temples and pagodas, was seized by the AA in January last year.

On 25 August, the junta bombed the Daing Kyi quarter near the old palace.

According to the AA, 12 people, including three teenagers and two women, were killed and 20 people were injured.

“The situation was terrible. A lot of people were killed,” a resident told The Irrawaddy.

Eight houses were also destroyed.

The AA accused the junta of targeting civilians and denounced the airstrike as a war crime.

It stated that it would send proof of crimes against humanity to international organizations.

This year, at least 86 people have been killed by junta airstrikes on Mrauk-U, Ramree, Rathedaung, and Kyauktaw townships, according to the AA.

The AA has liberated 14 of 17 townships and Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State since November 2023.

The state capital Sittwe, Manaung and Kyaukpyu townships remain under junta control.

Ongoing fighting is reported in Kyaukphyu near the Dhanyawadi Naval Base. Kyaukphyu is home to a China-backed infrastructure project, including a deep-sea port and oil-and-gas pipelines, where there has been ongoing fighting since February.