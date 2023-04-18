Burma Myanmar Junta Airstrike Kills Three Chin Civilians

A Myanmar junta fighter jet.

At least three Chin State civilians, including a child, were killed and six injured in a Myanmar regime airstrike on Mindat Township, according to southern Chin State resistance groups.

A woman in her 70s, a four-year-old and 17-year-old girl were killed on Sunday, according to the Chin Defense Force (CDF) in Mindat.

Two of the victims died on the spot and another died later in the day. Two men and four women were injured, the CDF reported.

Two fighters attacked Pan Par village about six times and dropped at least 17 bombs on Sunday afternoon.

Light Infantry Battalion 274 based in Mindat town also shelled the village.

At least nine Pan Par houses were destroyed and the villagers have deserted their homes, according to sources.

“Pan Par is a small village where many displaced people were taking shelter. Everyone is now hiding in the forests because they fear more airstrikes,” a resident said.

Children and the elderly hiding in the forest are facing many difficulties, according to a source.

“Many fled their homes with only the clothes on their backs. Communications are down too,” he said.

Fighting broke out on the border with Magwe Region on April 7 but no clashes have been reported since April 10.

The junta frequently retaliates with airstrikes on civilian targets after its ground troops suffer casualties.

At least 10 civilians, including a child, were killed and four wounded when two bombs were dropped on Webula town in northern Chin State on April 10.

Last month regime troops launched an airstrike on Kwarpho village in Thantlang Township, killing at least eight residents and injuring more than 10.

On April 11 an airstrike on Pazi Gyi village in Kantbalu Township, Sagaing Region, killed at least 168 people and injured 16, according to the civilian National Unity Government.