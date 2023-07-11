Burma Myanmar Investment Junta Minister Attends Beijing Talks

The Global Action for Shared Development forum attendees in Beijing on Monday. / GNLM

Myanmar junta’s investment minister Dr Kan Zaw held talks with China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) vice-chairman Deng Boqing in Beijing on Sunday.

The junta minister was in China’s capital attending the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development on Monday.

The two discussed “matters relating to boosting bilateral economic cooperation, implementing ongoing and proposed China-aid projects and exploring the way forward for future cooperation”, according to junta propaganda newspapers.

Dr Kan Zaw, who was the national planning and economic development minister in President Thein Sein’s administration, also addressed the Global Public Goods for Poverty Reduction and Agricultural Transition forum.

The Beijing events were also attended by high-level representatives from more than 20 countries and 36 United Nations agencies and international organizations.

CIDCA chairman Luo Zhaohui and Beijing’s chief diplomat Wang Yi were in attendance. Wang also attended the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation foreign ministers’ meeting in Myanmar last year.

Founded in 2018, the CIDCA is a foreign aid agency to “achieve better coordination and greater impact” for China’s aid programs, particularly the global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Junta newspapers in May published an article by Chinese ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai saying the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation was a special fund set up by Beijing. It has funded 92 projects in Myanmar, some of which were part of the BRI. Myanmar’s regime has also invited Chinese investment in Kyaukphyu and Dawei deep-sea port projects and Thilawa special economic zone.

Despite economic sanctions against the regime, Myanmar has been a dialogue partner of Shanghai Economic Cooperation since May. It was established in 2001 for cooperation in politics, trade, energy, culture and education with eight full members, including China, India and Russia.

Junta-appointed industry minister Dr Charlie Than flew to Shenzhen in Guangdong Province on July 5 to attend the China-Asean Forum on Emerging Industry, which was seen as evidence of increased cooperation between Beijing and the regime.

Junta electricity minister Thaung Han, agriculture minister Min Naung and culture minister Ko Ko have also recently visited China.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang held talks with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw in May in the highest-level Chinese government visit since the 2021 coup. His visit was followed by anti-China protests and attacks on Chinese-backed oil and gas pipelines.