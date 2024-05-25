Kyaikmayaw political prisoners in Mon State were sexually abused by trans-male guards this month, according to the Myanmar Political Prisoners Network (PPN).

Two prisoners, aged 24 and 50, allegedly had their breasts and buttocks groped and they were vaginally and anally fingered during strip searches by trans-male guards in front of soldiers and police officers on May 18.

Prison sources told The Irrawaddy that some political prisoners who refused to be searched were squeezed around the neck, tasered and denied prison visits.

“The prison guards who searched the female political prisoner’s organs were trans-men. It has never happened at Kyaikmayaw prison before,” the sources told The Irrawaddy.

Kyaikmayaw has over 400 female inmates, half of whom are political prisoners.

“The 50-year-old is not in good health. She had to be helped to walk by two people. She was internally searched three times,” said a source.

The PPN said the guards should have used body scanners or X-rays instead of violating the modesty and dignity of the women.

“It is unacceptable that they searched the private parts of women in public. It is sexual violence and insulting. If they want to search, they can use machinery,” said Ko Thaik Tun Oo of the network.

Sources also say Kyaikmayaw prison food is inedible, containing trash and wooden sticks. Some meals have recently improved after complaints.

Abusive was also reported at Maubin prison in Ayeyarwady Region in January where female political prisoners were forced to strip naked before and after court hearings.

The strip searches were conducted in front of other prisoners while staff used crude language, former inmates said.

The number of female political prisoners is at a peak since the 2021 coup of at least 5,513, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.