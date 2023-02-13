Burma Myanmar Civilian Govt’s Housing Sale Gets 6,500 Orders in a Day

An artist’s impression of a Spring Bliss project / End of Dictatorship

The Myanmar National Unity Government (NUG)’s housing project, Spring Bliss, reached preorders of more than 6,500 apartments within a day on Saturday as the shadow government seeks to raise funds for the ongoing revolution against the military regime by selling or auctioning off military-owned property.

The Spring Bliss houses will be built on land illegally seized by the military in Yangon’s Hlaing Tharyar, South Dagon and Mingaladon townships.

Spring Bliss, the second such project launched by the NUG’s Ministry of Planning, Finance and Investment (MOPFI) this year, went on sale on Feb. 11.

The three locations have a total of 10,000 apartments costing from US$4,400 to $11,400.

MOPFI said it planned to sell 3,000 apartments at first but increased the presale number to 10,000 due to the strong demand.

MOPFI Minister U Tin Tun Naing said on Facebook that the demand for the apartments reflected the determination of those who are away from their homes for various reasons, and of those who love the country.

“Nothing can cause the revolution to fail,” he said.

Buyers initially pay 30 percent, either as a down payment or installments over 12 months. The remaining 70 percent is to be paid after the revolution ousts the military regime.

The housing will be designed to prioritize good building ventilation, and the sites will include mini parks and playgrounds, according to the MOPFI.

A buyer said the prices of the Spring Bliss apartments were fair and suitable for middle class people.

“It was a small way for me to show support for our historic Spring Revolution,” she said, explaining her reason for buying the apartment.

NUG Prime Minister Mann Win Khaing Than said successful MOPFI projects like Spring Bliss helped the NUG in two ways.

First, “It is encouraging to know that our people are participating with full confidence in the revolution. Moreover, it is also encouraging to receive funds for the realization of the NUG’s determination to make 2023 a decisive year for the revolution [against the junta] due to the participation of our people,” the prime minister said.

The sale is the latest effort by MOPFI to raise funds for the ongoing revolution against the military regime.

The NUG raised over US$10 million in just 18 hours from presales of apartments in the Spring Valour Condominium in January. The project will be built on military-owned land on Kaba Aye Pagoda Road, a prime location in Yangon.

In late May, the NUG also put junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing’s illegally seized property in Yangon at 14 Inya Road on sale, raising US$10 million.

MOPFI has so far raised about $100 million from various similar projects including the sale of two houses owned by junta boss Min Aung Hlaing and other land owned by the military. It aims to raise about $250 million by the end of this year.